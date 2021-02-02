Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Three books celebrate Captain Tom

Posted by on 2 February 2021
To mark the death today of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100, here are three books that capture the quality of his fundraising achievement and outline the life story of the man that inspired people to give so much in the early weeks of the first lockdown in 2020.

 

Captain Tom Moore

by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara

 

 

 

One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore

by Captain Tom Moore and Adam Larkum

 


 

Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day: My Autobiography

by Captain Tom Moore

Photo of Captain Sir Tom Moore by Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography.

 

