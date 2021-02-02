0 Comments
Three books celebrate Captain Tom
To mark the death today of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100, here are three books that capture the quality of his fundraising achievement and outline the life story of the man that inspired people to give so much in the early weeks of the first lockdown in 2020.
Captain Tom Moore
by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara
One Hundred Steps: The Story of Captain Sir Tom Moore
by Captain Tom Moore and Adam Larkum
Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day: My Autobiography
by Captain Tom Moore
Search:
Photo of Captain Sir Tom Moore by Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]
* We do not share your email or personal details.