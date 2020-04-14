Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Corporate donations and support to tackle coronavirus

Posted by on 14 April 2020 in News
Companies large and small are supporting charities and the people they help amid the grip of .

These are just some of the many different ways in which support is being given. Sometimes it is cash, sometimes products or donated skills.

 

Supermarkets’ support

The role of supermarkets in keeping the nation fed, despite widespread panic-buying and the greater needs of vulnerable or isolated people, has doubtless helped reduce greater panic.

In addition all the major supermarket companies have either continued their existing charitable support or expanded it, sometimes considerably.

 

Morrisons will distribute £10 million worth of food between March and July to the UK’s food banks during the coronavirus outbreak. As the UK’s largest fresh food manufacturer it will do so by increasing production at its own 14 manufacturing sites, providing more baked goods, eggs, fruit and vegetables, and increasing its packing site hours by an hour a day. 

The Co-op is donating £1.5 million to the UK’s largest food redistribution charity Fare Share.

Lidl is donating thousands of fresh fruit and vegetable bags to NHS staff.

Tesco is donating £30 million of support to its charity partners, include the Trussell Trust, FareShare and £2 million to the British Red Cross.

 

When it became clear that vulnerable and older people, together with some NHS staff, were finding it difficult or even impossible to shop for groceries amid the panic-buying period, all of the supermarkets stepped in to offer dedicated times for shopping for these people.

Some like Asda expanded this to ensure that other key-workers such as hospice staff were included in this priority shopping scheme.

 

 

Free parking

Charging NHS workers to park at their place of work has been a political debate for some time. The impact of coronavirus on NHS workers resulted in some resolution of that issue, together with parking companies providing free parking to them

 

Donated transport services

Given that many NHS and social care staff need to travel at all times of the day or night, and some are concerned about the risks of catching or spreading (given so few have been tested for coronavirus) the virus on public transport, some taxi companies have stepped in to donate free lifts.

 

 

Donated medical supplies

After announcing that the Glastonbury Festival 2020 was cancelled this year festival co-organisers Emily and Michael Eavis decided to donate its unused hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks to NHS staff and emergency service workers.

 

Donating meals to NHS staff

Feeding NHS staff while they worked long hours became the object of many campaigns. NHS staff found it difficult to access supermarkets for some time, not least because of their long shifts, and could not always get to staff canteens to eat a hot meal, depending on their shift.

Many companies and individuals therefore are donating free meals to keep them fed and healthy. 

 

Digital platform’s appeals

Many digital platforms created their own appeal, relevant to their audience. Some matched donations received by these funds.

This was the approach taken by some of the major tech companies following previous disasters, such as Apple after the attacks of 11 September 2001 and the Boxing Day Tsunami.

Music streaming service Spotify created its Music Relief fund to help support musicians and artists. It promised to match up to $10 in donations.

 

Corporate donations

Many companies have responded by making donations to the major coronavirus fundraising appeals.

 

Others are making use of their customer base and reach.

MSF doctor in mask leaves a tent

Photo: Kristof Vadino, MSF

 

Fintech company Revolut is partnering with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) / Doctors without Borders to provide support for communities affected by coronavirus. Revolut customers in EEA countries will be able to donate via the in-app Donations feature to help those most in need during this pandemic. The company has 10 million users in total.

 

Donated entertainment 

Over 65’s are being offered free online bingo sessions to help them stay connected and provide entertainment every day during the coronavirus lockdown.

GalaBingo.com has been providing games free of charge for those aged 65 or over since 30th March “until the lockdown is lifted”. The site will host two free bingo sessions every day, from 10.30-11.30am, and again at 5.30-6.30pm.

Players will also be able to join chatrooms to speak to others, helping them to stay connected through what these difficult times.

The company will also be giving out £50 shopping vouchers to help people who are struggling. Gala players are being asked to nominate deserving people in the community via the site.

GalaBingo.com has been charity partner to 52 Lives for three years raising over £320,000. During this period of lockdown they are inviting players to support the cause by playing special games every evening, where 100% of the proceeds go directly to those in need. The charity, which changes someone’s life for the better every week of the year with a focus on kindness, is currently supporting various causes, including elderly care homes and people struggling with self-isolation.

 

More ideas for corporate giving

The scale of the challenge for charities and for people who need their support is vast, so it’s time to think differently but practically.

 

More coronavirus support and funding

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

