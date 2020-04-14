Corporate donations and support to tackle coronavirus

Companies large and small are supporting charities and the people they help amid the grip of coronavirus.

These are just some of the many different ways in which support is being given. Sometimes it is cash, sometimes products or donated skills.

Supermarkets’ support

The role of supermarkets in keeping the nation fed, despite widespread panic-buying and the greater needs of vulnerable or isolated people, has doubtless helped reduce greater panic.

In addition all the major supermarket companies have either continued their existing charitable support or expanded it, sometimes considerably.

Thank you for helping us restock the nation's food banks. Join us and, together, we can help feed some of those most in need.#Morrisons #FeedingTheNation #ItsMoreThanOurJob https://t.co/tzuW9Clxre pic.twitter.com/6dElMvJEZY — Morrisons (@Morrisons) March 29, 2020

Morrisons will distribute £10 million worth of food between March and July to the UK’s food banks during the coronavirus outbreak. As the UK’s largest fresh food manufacturer it will do so by increasing production at its own 14 manufacturing sites, providing more baked goods, eggs, fruit and vegetables, and increasing its packing site hours by an hour a day.

The Co-op is donating £1.5 million to the UK’s largest food redistribution charity Fare Share.

Lidl is donating thousands of fresh fruit and vegetable bags to NHS staff.

Tesco is donating £30 million of support to its charity partners, include the Trussell Trust, FareShare and £2 million to the British Red Cross.

We’re donating a £30m package of support to our charity partners, including a £25m food donation programme to the @TrussellTrust and @FareShareUK over the next 12 weeks, and an extra £2m to the @BritishRedCross to help those in need. Because now more than ever, #EveryLittleHelps. pic.twitter.com/Sj92q3zQwl — Tesco (@Tesco) April 3, 2020

When it became clear that vulnerable and older people, together with some NHS staff, were finding it difficult or even impossible to shop for groceries amid the panic-buying period, all of the supermarkets stepped in to offer dedicated times for shopping for these people.

Some like Asda expanded this to ensure that other key-workers such as hospice staff were included in this priority shopping scheme.

Thank you @asda for confirming that #Hospice staff can shop in the priority hours on Mon, Wed & Fri from 0800-0900 if they bring their hospice ID or a letter confirming their employment. @hospiceuk #ThankYou — Jonathan Ellis (@jonnyellis74) April 6, 2020

Free parking

Charging NHS workers to park at their place of work has been a political debate for some time. The impact of coronavirus on NHS workers resulted in some resolution of that issue, together with parking companies providing free parking to them

✔️15,701 NHS workers registered for FREE parking

✔️14,604 spaces available FREE of charge

✔️Spaces with a value of over £1.1million per month provided for FREE

📢Help us get the word out to our NHS heroes!

NHS workers register here 👉https://t.co/RNNngdkjXC#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/UkunIBsjGR — YourParkingSpace (@ypsuk) April 8, 2020

Donated transport services

Given that many NHS and social care staff need to travel at all times of the day or night, and some are concerned about the risks of catching or spreading (given so few have been tested for coronavirus) the virus on public transport, some taxi companies have stepped in to donate free lifts.

Black cab drivers providing free lifts to NHS and social care staff are real life angels. Thank you @AzeemNottm for getting up at 5.30 this morning to take me to my shift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uGqCOSfqI1 — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) March 29, 2020

Donated medical supplies

After announcing that the Glastonbury Festival 2020 was cancelled this year festival co-organisers Emily and Michael Eavis decided to donate its unused hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks to NHS staff and emergency service workers.

On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum we’d like to extend a huge thank you to Michael & @emilyeavis for providing frontline emergency service workers & NHS staff with thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, gloves & face masks due to be used @glastonbury 2020. #SafeTogether pic.twitter.com/D5UqUZmMS5 — Avon and Somerset Police – #StayHomeSaveLives (@ASPolice) March 24, 2020

Donating meals to NHS staff

Feeding NHS staff while they worked long hours became the object of many campaigns. NHS staff found it difficult to access supermarkets for some time, not least because of their long shifts, and could not always get to staff canteens to eat a hot meal, depending on their shift.

Many companies and individuals therefore are donating free meals to keep them fed and healthy.

Exclusive: Deliveroo will announce today that it is to donate 500,000 free meals to frontline NHS staff, as large companies see the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to use surplus resources to burnish their credentials as good corporate citizens. https://t.co/UUN8Pd5CqX — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) March 29, 2020

Digital platform’s appeals

Many digital platforms created their own appeal, relevant to their audience. Some matched donations received by these funds.

This was the approach taken by some of the major tech companies following previous disasters, such as Apple after the attacks of 11 September 2001 and the Boxing Day Tsunami.

Music streaming service Spotify created its COVID-19 Music Relief fund to help support musicians and artists. It promised to match up to $10 in donations.

The global music community needs us all. Help us to uplift organizations that offer relief: https://t.co/AQDoHYEP06#SpotifyMusicRelief pic.twitter.com/i7t1n6IsFw — Spotify (@Spotify) March 25, 2020

Today, we’re launching the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project, matching donations up to $10 million. Read on for more about this and all our global efforts since the onset of the pandemic. https://t.co/AguWnZHEHn — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) March 25, 2020

Corporate donations

Many companies have responded by making donations to the major coronavirus fundraising appeals.

Our match-funding campaign in support of the @NatEmergTrust Coronavirus Appeal has been further boosted by a £100,000 donation from Cazenove Capital.

This means even more donations can be doubled just by visiting https://t.co/AQL7iZI6Ri.#Covid19EmergencyAppeal — The Big Give (@BigGive) April 5, 2020

Others are making use of their customer base and reach.

Fintech company Revolut is partnering with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) / Doctors without Borders to provide support for communities affected by coronavirus. Revolut customers in EEA countries will be able to donate via the in-app Donations feature to help those most in need during this pandemic. The company has 10 million users in total.

Donated entertainment

Over 65’s are being offered free online bingo sessions to help them stay connected and provide entertainment every day during the coronavirus lockdown.

GalaBingo.com has been providing games free of charge for those aged 65 or over since 30th March “until the lockdown is lifted”. The site will host two free bingo sessions every day, from 10.30-11.30am, and again at 5.30-6.30pm.

Players will also be able to join chatrooms to speak to others, helping them to stay connected through what these difficult times.

The company will also be giving out £50 shopping vouchers to help people who are struggling. Gala players are being asked to nominate deserving people in the community via the site.

GalaBingo.com has been charity partner to 52 Lives for three years raising over £320,000. During this period of lockdown they are inviting players to support the cause by playing special games every evening, where 100% of the proceeds go directly to those in need. The charity, which changes someone’s life for the better every week of the year with a focus on kindness, is currently supporting various causes, including elderly care homes and people struggling with self-isolation.

More ideas for corporate giving

The scale of the challenge for charities and for people who need their support is vast, so it’s time to think differently but practically.

I wonder how many people would mind if ALL retailers simply rounded-up online orders by default to create a massive emergency #Coronavirus relief fund for causes, with the government agreeing to match all donations generated? #WeAreCharities #MondayMotivaton Would you mind? — Johnny Gentle (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) March 30, 2020

