Captain Tom launches #WalkWithTom to unite the nation in lockdown 2.0

Captain Sir Tom Moore has launched a new initiative aimed at inspiring hope and easing loneliness during this second lockdown by getting as many people as possible not only walking but also talking.

Walk with Tom launched yesterday, with the mission of getting people walking, spreading hope, easing loneliness – and fundraising. Captain Tom is encouraging people of all ages and in all locations to join in, for example walking to keep their mind happy, walking and giving someone a call, or walking to their shielding friend’s house to drop something off on the doorstep, or have a socially distanced chat.

He said:

“I would like us all to stand shoulder to shoulder (metaphorically!). Let’s try not to get downhearted, we will get through this, whatever is thrown at us and together we can ensure that tomorrow will be a good day.”

Since the second lockdown was announced, his family have been inundated with requests for support and the hope is that Walk with Tom will unite the nation, and help everyone face the next few weeks together.

People are invited to share their journeys using #WalkwithTom, and those wishing to donate or fundraise can do so at https://walkwithtom.justgiving.com/ with money going to the Captain Tom Foundation.

Set up in September, the foundation focuses on combatting loneliness, supporting those facing bereavement, championing education and equality, and supporting friends overseas. It currently works with four charities: Mind, The Royal British Legion, Helen and Douglas House children’s hospice in Oxfordshire, and Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

In the first lockdown, Captain Tom raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Photo: Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography