Coronavirus face masks that raise funds for charities

Posted by on 28 May 2020 in News
As face masks become more widely recommended or required in an attempt to reduce the further spread of many initiatives have sprung up to produce them and to raise funds for charities through their sale.

Here are the charity face mask initiatives that we have come across so far. If we have missed yours, please add it in the comments below.

 

1. Ai Weiwei

Artist Ai Weiwei has produced 10,000 masks which are being sold on eBay to generate funds for Human Rights Watch, Refugees International and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The art work face masks will be sold for $50 (£40), $300 for a series of four, and $1,500 for a collection of 20. Each mask features an image of sunflower seeds, mythical beasts and a raised middle finger

 

SEE ALSO: Face masks for GOSH and other masks and PPE for good causes (20 May 2020)

 

2. Acanthus Interiors and Trussell Trust

Acanthus Interiors has been making masks and offering up to two per person for a donation to Trussell Trust and/or Rowan Alba.

 

3. Playmobil UK

Playmobil has made its own mask for adults. Available online for £4.99 and £1 from each sold mask will be donated to a nominated charity that helps keyworkers during the pandemic.

 

4. Zalanda UK and Humedica

Zalando is selling masks from £1, with profits going to international aid organisation Humedica.

 

5. The Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation

 

6. Florence Bridge and Fuel Our Frontline

Florence Bridge’s elegant face masks are £12, and 25% of sales is going to Fuel Our Frontline, which is delivering essential groceries to hospitals around the UK.

 

7. TRNSMT Festival and Masks for Scotland

TRNSMT Festival has launched a special edition Rainbow Heart charity mask for £9. All profits will go to Masks For Scotland.

 

8. #CommunityMasks4NHS and NHS Charities Together

Jane Horwood, Melissa Santiago-Val and other creatives in the Cambridge area, are making face masks using donated fabrics and materials to raise funds for NHS Charities Together. They are asking a suggested a donation of £4 for each mask, all of which goes straight to NHS Charities Together. So far on JustGiving they have raised almost £13,000.

 

There are more!

Simon Scriver asked which charities were selling face masks, and got a lot of answers.

 

9. Orchestra Toronto

 

10. Human Rights Campaign

 

12. Social Enterprise UK

Plenty of social enterprises in the UK are now manufacturing and selling face masks and PPE equipment.

 

13. Aideen Bodkin and three Irish charities

Designer Aideen Bodkin is designing and selling face masks in aid of Trocaire, the Irish Hospice Foundation and Marie Keating Foundation.

 

14. Sanctuary Mask Initiative

 

15. Hibbs Lupus Trust

 

16. Cincinnati Zoo

Animal-themed face masks are on sale from Cincinnati Zoo.

 

17. Katherine Hill and four charities

Handmade fashion designer Katherine Hill is donating half the proceeds from the sale of face masks to Dudley Mind, Acorns Hospice, Halas Homes and the Mary Stevens Hospice.

 

18. Carry the Future

Funds raised from the sales of masks by Carry the Future “will provide soap and other basic hygiene items to refugee families”.

In addition, for every mask purchased, online retailer Bonfire will send a mask to a healthcare provider in need of basic protection supplies.

 

19. TargetMargin Theater

TargetMargin Theatre turned making and donating face masks into a performative action across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens in New York City. Costume designers created the masks and theatre makers biked them across town to recipients.

 

20. We Make Good

 

Irish social enterprise We Make Good employs refugee women to make face masks: for every mask sold one is donated to people in Direct Provision (asylum seeker accommodation).

 

21. Beatson Cancer Charity

 

22. Whiteleys Retreat

 

23. Rokit Vintage and FareShare

 

100% of profits (£3.40) from the sale of each mask will be donated to Fareshare UK.

 

24. Universal Music Direct and Help Musicians UK and MusiCares

Universal Music Direct is working with musicians and artists to sell branded face masks, with 100% of net proceeds being donated to Help Musicians UK and MusiCares (USA). There is a minimum donation of £8/€8/$8 per product sold. The site makes clear that these “cloth face coverings are for personal use and are not PPE”.

 

25. Amnesty Netherlands

 

26. Lume (sold out)

Some designs have proved so popular that they have sold out quickly.

 

27. ArmedAngels for Medicins Sans Frontieres

ArmedAngels is donating $2 per mask sold to MSF/Doctors without Borders. They are trying to raise €1 million from mask sales!

 

28. Adidas and Save the Children

Adidas in Europe is selling a pack of three face masks for £12.95 and donating £2 from the sale of each pack to Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Woman and man wearing Adidas-branded face masks

 

 

SEE ALSO: Face masks for GOSH and other masks and PPE for good causes (20 May 2020)

