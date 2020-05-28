Coronavirus face masks that raise funds for charities

As face masks become more widely recommended or required in an attempt to reduce the further spread of coronavirus many initiatives have sprung up to produce them and to raise funds for charities through their sale.

Here are the charity face mask initiatives that we have come across so far. If we have missed yours, please add it in the comments below.

1. Ai Weiwei

Artist Ai Weiwei has produced 10,000 masks which are being sold on eBay to generate funds for Human Rights Watch, Refugees International and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The art work face masks will be sold for $50 (£40), $300 for a series of four, and $1,500 for a collection of 20. Each mask features an image of sunflower seeds, mythical beasts and a raised middle finger

Ai Weiwei creates 10,000 masks in aid of coronavirus charities https://t.co/XjdbW0SwvW — Guardian culture (@guardianculture) May 28, 2020

SEE ALSO: Face masks for GOSH and other masks and PPE for good causes (20 May 2020)

2. Acanthus Interiors and Trussell Trust

Saturday is sewing day! We’ll be making masks all weekend so we can get them back in stock at https://t.co/7oBRBluZ8j

You can order yours and donate to @TrussellTrust & @RowanAlba soon! 💸😷#teamtrussell #facemaskselfie pic.twitter.com/j2zOfDW10U — Acanthus Interiors (@AcanthusHome) April 18, 2020

Acanthus Interiors has been making masks and offering up to two per person for a donation to Trussell Trust and/or Rowan Alba.

3. Playmobil UK

NEW! The #PLAYMOBIL Nose-Mouth-Mask😷 in sizes S, M and L The mask material makes it reusable, durable and easy to clean. The mask is available on the online shop with. £1 from each mask donated to a charity. https://t.co/vQB5ChOIns click the link for more information and sizing pic.twitter.com/I83CeN4yaX — Playmobil UK (@PlaymobilUK) May 1, 2020

Playmobil has made its own mask for adults. Available online for £4.99 and £1 from each sold mask will be donated to a nominated charity that helps keyworkers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Zalanda UK and Humedica

🧡 Wearing is Caring 🧡

We believe that everyone should have access to a mask. That's why we're selling affordable ones – with prices starting at £1. 100% of profits will go to @humedica, an international aid organization. Masks: https://t.co/4OifCskcqt pic.twitter.com/BH5btWlLaC — Zalando UK (@zalando_uk) May 17, 2020

Zalando is selling masks from £1, with profits going to international aid organisation Humedica.

5. The Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation

We are selling them! Part of the proceeds will help our emergency patient assistance fund! 😁 https://t.co/8J01VzWR1r — jess (@jjess_lee) May 26, 2020

6. Florence Bridge and Fuel Our Frontline

Florence Bridge’s elegant face masks are £12, and 25% of sales is going to Fuel Our Frontline, which is delivering essential groceries to hospitals around the UK.

7. TRNSMT Festival and Masks for Scotland

Our limited edition merch is flying out the door! As well as our charity T’s, we also have face masks available – with all profits going to @Masks4Scotland. ❤️🌈

Order NOW ~ https://t.co/8lKv9x7DbP pic.twitter.com/ZKQHVAQ08p — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) May 19, 2020

TRNSMT Festival has launched a special edition Rainbow Heart charity mask for £9. All profits will go to Masks For Scotland.

8. #CommunityMasks4NHS and NHS Charities Together

Do you like our masks? Check out the Facebook group “CommunityMasks4NHS” for info on how to order and donate. All profits donated to the NHS.

A wonderful initiative by Jane Horwood @catfishweb, Melissa Santiago-Val and a team of volunteers 🙌🏻 #CommunityMasks4NHS pic.twitter.com/Ke5r480QID — Pina (@1_2CulinaryStew) April 30, 2020

Jane Horwood, Melissa Santiago-Val and other creatives in the Cambridge area, are making face masks using donated fabrics and materials to raise funds for NHS Charities Together. They are asking a suggested a donation of £4 for each mask, all of which goes straight to NHS Charities Together. So far on JustGiving they have raised almost £13,000.

There are more!

Simon Scriver asked which charities were selling face masks, and got a lot of answers.

Any charities selling face masks? — Simon Scriver #FundraisingEverywhere (@ToastFundraiser) May 26, 2020

9. Orchestra Toronto

One of the musicians in my orchestra is making masks for a donation of $25. She's raised about $3000 for us so far. pic.twitter.com/bXyKIe541c — Rebecca Davies (@RebsD) May 26, 2020

10. Human Rights Campaign

We sell them, but also did a fundraising campaign with masks: https://t.co/ZY5jxP0jFy — Caitlin T (@CaitlinCFRE) May 26, 2020

12. Social Enterprise UK

Plenty of social enterprises in the UK are now manufacturing and selling face masks and PPE equipment.

13. Aideen Bodkin and three Irish charities

Designer Aideen Bodkin is designing and selling face masks in aid of Trocaire, the Irish Hospice Foundation and Marie Keating Foundation.

14. Sanctuary Mask Initiative

20 women, 4 weeks,

3904 #masks made with #love

For 1304 people,

Made possible with your generous donations & support.

Thank you. SMI Team 🙂 If you wish to donate to help us continue our work here is our #GoFundMe https://t.co/eO3b5YHdIA pic.twitter.com/cCxd1IcRSF — Sanctuary Mask Initiative (@SanctuaryMask) May 12, 2020

15. Hibbs Lupus Trust

16. Cincinnati Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo is selling animal-themed face masks, and all proceeds will support the currently shuttered zoo and its animals pic.twitter.com/RAZuGXVuqX — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) May 25, 2020

Animal-themed face masks are on sale from Cincinnati Zoo.

17. Katherine Hill and four charities

My daughter is giving half proceeds of masks she makes to 4 charities @HalasHomes @MSHospice @DudleyMind1 @AcornsHospice available from her website https://t.co/B5oQII0viW — GetActive4NHS (@NhsGet) May 27, 2020

Handmade fashion designer Katherine Hill is donating half the proceeds from the sale of face masks to Dudley Mind, Acorns Hospice, Halas Homes and the Mary Stevens Hospice.

18. Carry the Future

** NEW MERCH ALERT ** Keep yourself and your loved ones safe AND help provide life-sustaining support to refugee families in need! Check out our newest additions in the Bonfire shop:https://t.co/175A5BEasO#CarryTheFuture#WearBonfire — Carry the Future (@Carry_theFuture) May 26, 2020

Funds raised from the sales of masks by Carry the Future “will provide soap and other basic hygiene items to refugee families”.

In addition, for every mask purchased, online retailer Bonfire will send a mask to a healthcare provider in need of basic protection supplies.

19. TargetMargin Theater

We ran out of #facemasks within 24 hrs last week for WE WILL CARE FOR YOU, our performative action delivering handmade masks via bike. The response was so amazing that we are making 100 more masks available. Go to https://t.co/AArRu17sn8 to get yours! #coronavirus #publichealth pic.twitter.com/Oh4cIy4Dpu — TargetMargin Theater (@targetmargin) April 28, 2020

TargetMargin Theatre turned making and donating face masks into a performative action across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens in New York City. Costume designers created the masks and theatre makers biked them across town to recipients.

20. We Make Good

Irish social enterprise We Make Good employs refugee women to make face masks: for every mask sold one is donated to people in Direct Provision (asylum seeker accommodation).

21. Beatson Cancer Charity

We are delighted to share with you a preview of our #facemasks which are available on our online shop now for £6!💛 Pre-order now: https://t.co/F8yZ0XFCLo It's important to stay and feel safe when going outside. We're so grateful to have been donated face masks by @orbgroup. pic.twitter.com/H0RLFvA6sh — BeatsonCancerCharity (@Beatson_Charity) May 22, 2020

22. Whiteleys Retreat

Scottish Govt announced new guidance recommending that the public should wear face masks in enclosed spaces where social distancing is difficult to achieve; shopping/public transport, etc. Why not purchase a Whiteleys BUFF for only £12 ⏩⏩⏩maxine@whiteleysretreat.com #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/8YC90xDyx2 — Whiteleys Retreat (@whiteleysayr) May 1, 2020

23. Rokit Vintage and FareShare

You loved them so we made more. Our Rokit Originals team have been busy sewing away some more non-medical grade face masks to keep you safe! Available in 23 colourways, there's something for everyone. Link below to shop 👇 #RokitOriginals #RokitVintage https://t.co/hz5F4HO5gI pic.twitter.com/vZIo6nx5HA — Rokit (@rokitvintage) May 21, 2020

100% of profits (£3.40) from the sale of each mask will be donated to Fareshare UK.

24. Universal Music Direct and Help Musicians UK and MusiCares

Billie, Bieber and Beyond: Bravado’s Line of Music-Branded Face Masks Is Money Well-Spent https://t.co/wsHP2r9vve All net proceeds will help support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through various charity partners including US @MusiCares and Help Musicians in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/4AfrKxdpoL — Skyscraper (@SkyscraperUSA) April 28, 2020

Universal Music Direct is working with musicians and artists to sell branded face masks, with 100% of net proceeds being donated to Help Musicians UK and MusiCares (USA). There is a minimum donation of £8/€8/$8 per product sold. The site makes clear that these “cloth face coverings are for personal use and are not PPE”.

25. Amnesty Netherlands

26. Lume (sold out)

Some designs have proved so popular that they have sold out quickly.

27. ArmedAngels for Medicins Sans Frontieres

ArmedAngels is donating $2 per mask sold to MSF/Doctors without Borders. They are trying to raise €1 million from mask sales!

28. Adidas and Save the Children

Adidas in Europe is selling a pack of three face masks for £12.95 and donating £2 from the sale of each pack to Save The Children’s Global Coronavirus Response Fund.

SEE ALSO: Face masks for GOSH and other masks and PPE for good causes (20 May 2020)