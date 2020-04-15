Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

99-year-old veteran passes £5m mark with laps of his garden

Posted by on 15 April 2020 in News
Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old veteran raising funds for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden has now raised over £5 million.

Captain Moore’s original target was just £1,000, which he hoped to raise by walking a hundred lengths of his 25m back garden before he reaches 100 years old at the end of the month. He is doing 10 laps a day.

 

 

On his page, it says that Captain Moore was born in Keighley, Yorkshire, and was enlisted in 8 DWR (145 RAC) at the beginning of WW2, before being selected for Officer training in 1940. He was later posted to 9DWR in India, and served and fought on the Arakan, before going to Sumatra after the Japanese surrender and returning to be Instructor at Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington. 

He is being supported by the Maytrix Group, which is posting videos on its YouTube channel, and donating for every length he does. Altogether so far, Captain Moore has received donations from over 250,000 people, all of which will go to NHS Charities Together.

 

 

The money has risen steeply – reaching more than £2m by end of play Tuesday and rising to over £5m by Thursday morning.

 

Captain Moore’s JustGiving page is here.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

