Moonpig’s eCards aim to raise £200,000 for The Big Night In

Greetings card retailer Moonpig has published 13 eCard designs to help raise funds for tonight’s The Big Night In, the joint event presented by Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need. The company has pledged to donate at least £200,000 to the appeal.

The 13 designs feature quotes from comedians such as Micky Flanagan and Tim Vine, and one of the designs was created by author, artist and illustrator Charlie Mackesy, featuring the characters from his book, ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’.

They all feature a lighthearted take on the lockdown that has transformed most peoples’ lives so that the NHS can be protected from being overwhelmed.

The designs are part of Moonpig’s new eCard service, launched at the end of March. In fact all of the eCard range are part of Moonpig’s support for the Big Night In. The company has decided to donate all proceeds (net of VAT) of eCard sales between 15-30th April, committing to donating at least £200,000.

Comic cards

● Lou Sanders: “If I don’t come out of this pandemic being able to do a backflip, I’ll have to wonder if ‘just having the time’ was the issue”

● Micky Flanagan: “When all this being in in is over, we’re not just going out or out out, we are going out out out!!!”

● Sarah Millican: “We’re all just wearing our gravy spattered tops another day, yes?“

● Tim Vine: “So I went down the local supermarket… I said: “This vinegar’s got lumps in!” He said: “Those are pickled onions”.

The money raised by Moonpig for ‘The Big Night In Appeal’ will be split equally between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need to support vital local charities and projects in the UK, which are providing urgent and essential help to people most in need. This includes vulnerable children and young people, people who are homeless or living in extreme poverty, women and families at risk of domestic abuse and those struggling with existing or new mental health problems.

Nickyl Raithatha, Moonpig Group CEO, said: “At Moonpig, we believe that cards can create a sense of togetherness, even when we’re apart. In such a complicated time, we are honoured to know that we can lend a helping hand in fostering important relationships. With this partnership, we hope that our eCards will help you pass on the spirit of hope and resilience. We want to do everything we can to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need during the current COVID-19 crisis.”

You can order The Big Night In Cards or explored the standard Moonpig eCards.