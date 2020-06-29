How much do UK charities receive from Amazon Smile?

Amazon Smile is part of Amazon’s charitable giving activity, where it donates a small percentage of each purchase made to the buyer’s selected charity.

UK Fundraising covered its launch in November 2017, and its expansion to benefit any UK charity in February 2018.

Given the scale of Amazon and its use by consumers in the UK, especially given the past three months of lockdown in response to coronavirus, what income does this service generate for UK charities?

Amazon has today been reporting back to consumers who use the service, highlighting how much their selected charity has received in the past quarter, and the total amount raised to date to UK charities. So we asked charities and donors how much their charity had received.

Here are their responses.

UN Women National Committee UK

£1,611.59 in the past quarter

£16,040.09 to date.

Amazon Smile has now generated £3,679,275.06 for UK charities. The company donates a small percentage of sales to shoppers' chosen charities, at no cost to individuals. For example this quarter it generated £1,611.59 for @UNWomenUK. Their total to date is now £16,040.09. pic.twitter.com/SaYCaCnwwc — Howard Lake (@howardlake) June 29, 2020

British Red Cross

£8,365.63 in the past quarter

£68,861.50 to date

Fantastic bit of news to wake up to. Such an easy way to support a charity during these times – especially with the surge in online shopping! Take the time to set up @amazonsmile 👍 pic.twitter.com/olIDYdPvaG — Adam Rowlands (@CuriousRalph) June 29, 2020

The Macular Society

£115.22 in the past quarter

£582.38 to date

Tiny for us in comparison pic.twitter.com/uTEgUsZD5e — Emma M (A344643) (@runningfasterEm) June 29, 2020

Scottish SPCA

£1,087.07 in the past quarter

£5,963.59 to date

More people should use @amazonsmile! Think of how much more could go to charity each year. My contribution goes to @ScottishSPCA, makes me happy to know it'll help some animals at their centres #donations #adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/QU0lw6zu7g — A E Ryan (@A_E_Ryan) June 29, 2020

Little People UK

£29.64 in the past quarter

£123.56 to date

#THANKYOU A huge #thankyou to everyone who has supported LPUK via #AmazonSmile, it really does help us during this time… So far you have raised £123.56! If you would like to support LPUK with your online shopping, you can register via – https://t.co/OtzCotJoYn pic.twitter.com/o5mPDXOuYt — Little People UK (@LPUKOnline) June 29, 2020

Individual supporters

Individuals have shared how much they have raised for their chosen charity.

Beth Granter’s 37 orders had raised £8.71 to date for her local RSPCA branch.

Yes that works, thanks! I picked an RSPCA branch local to my hometown. pic.twitter.com/vhHaBxgPp5 — Beth Granter (@bethgranter) June 29, 2020

Kelly Hewson-Fisher has generated £42 so far to Lincolnshire Rural Help.

How to raise funds via Amazon Smile?

To be clear, only purchases made through smile.amazon.co.uk will generate a donation for charity under the Amazon Smile programme.

You can find out how much you have raised for your charity. (This standard link works for anyone – it takes you to your AmazonSmile Impact page, once you have logged in to Amazon).

There are other ways of using Amazon to raise funds for charity, including the Amazon Wish List in which you list items on sale on Amazon that your charity needs. Supporters can then buy them and have them shipped to the charity. Here is Marwell Zoo’s wish list, and here is Over The Wall’s list.