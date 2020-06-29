Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How much do UK charities receive from Amazon Smile?

Posted by on 29 June 2020 in News
Smile is part of ’s charitable giving activity, where it donates a small percentage of each purchase made to the buyer’s selected charity.

UK Fundraising covered its launch in November 2017, and its expansion to benefit any UK charity in February 2018.

Given the scale of Amazon and its use by consumers in the UK, especially given the past three months of lockdown in response to coronavirus, what income does this service generate for UK charities?

 

SEE ALSO: How to add your charity’s Amazon Wish List to your web site (3 February 2006)

Amazon has today been reporting back to consumers who use the service, highlighting how much their selected charity has received in the past quarter, and the total amount raised to date to UK charities. So we asked charities and donors how much their charity had received.

Here are their responses.

 

UN Women National Committee UK

£1,611.59 in the past quarter
£16,040.09 to date.

 

 

British Red Cross

£8,365.63 in the past quarter
£68,861.50 to date

 

The Macular Society

£115.22 in the past quarter
£582.38 to date

Scottish SPCA

£1,087.07 in the past quarter
£5,963.59 to date

 

Little People UK

£29.64 in the past quarter
£123.56 to date

 

 

 

Individual supporters

Individuals have shared how much they have raised for their chosen charity.

Beth Granter’s 37 orders had raised £8.71 to date for her local RSPCA branch.

 

Kelly Hewson-Fisher has generated £42 so far to Lincolnshire Rural Help.

 

 

How to raise funds via Amazon Smile?

To be clear, only purchases made through smile.amazon.co.uk will generate a donation for charity under the Amazon Smile programme.

You can find out how much you have raised for your charity. (This standard link works for anyone – it takes you to your AmazonSmile Impact page, once you have logged in to Amazon). 

There are other ways of using Amazon to raise funds for charity, including the Amazon Wish List in which you list items on sale on Amazon that your charity needs. Supporters can then buy them and have them shipped to the charity. Here is Marwell Zoo’s wish list, and here is Over The Wall’s list.

 

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

