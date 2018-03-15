2,000 UK charities now live on AmazonSmile

More than 2,000 UK charities have now registered with AmazonSmile, the scheme that sees Amazon donate 0.5% of the net purchase price of eligible products to the charity of the consumer’s choice.

AmazonSmile launched in the UK in November last year with an initial group of 11 charities. The 2,000 UK charities now registered with AmazonSmile include British Red Cross, RSPCA, Cancer Research UK, Magic Breakfast, The Royal British Legion, Save the Children, Scottish Women’s Aid and WWF UK.

We are excited to be supported by @amazonsmile, so every time you shop for an AmazonSmile eligible product, they will donate 0.5% of the sale to help us make animals smile every day, at no extra cost to you! Choose the RSPCA as your charity of choice: https://t.co/ejbABiRSFJ pic.twitter.com/h3gmaLUlLa — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 13, 2018

Customers that sign up to AmazonSmile are given the opportunity to choose one of the registered charities to benefit from their purchases when they shop through smile.amazon.co.uk instead of through Amazon’s regular URL.

Jan Lakotta, UK Manager, AmazonSmile, said:

“We’re offering a simple way for customers to support good causes and with more than two thousand new charities from across the country now available to choose from, everyone should be able to find a cause close to their heart. Following in the footsteps of AmazonSmile in the US, where more than $69 million has been donated to charity since launching, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to support the charities they care about without having to change the way they shop.”

Charities can learn more and register to accept donations at org.amazon.co.uk.