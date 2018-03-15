Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2,000 UK charities now live on AmazonSmile

Posted by on 15 March 2018 in News
More than 2,000 UK charities have now registered with AmazonSmile, the scheme that sees donate 0.5% of the net purchase price of eligible products to the charity of the consumer’s choice.

AmazonSmile launched in the UK in November last year with an initial group of 11 charities. The 2,000 UK charities now registered with AmazonSmile include British Red Cross, RSPCA, Cancer Research UK, Magic Breakfast, The Royal British Legion, Save the Children, Scottish Women’s Aid and WWF UK.

Customers that sign up to AmazonSmile are given the opportunity to choose one of the registered charities to benefit from their purchases when they shop through smile.amazon.co.uk instead of through Amazon’s regular URL.

Jan Lakotta, UK Manager, AmazonSmile, said:

“We’re offering a simple way for customers to support good causes and with more than two thousand new charities from across the country now available to choose from, everyone should be able to find a cause close to their heart. Following in the footsteps of AmazonSmile in the US, where more than $69 million has been donated to charity since launching, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to support the charities they care about without having to change the way they shop.”

Charities can learn more and register to accept donations at org.amazon.co.uk.

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

