AmazonSmile can now benefit any UK charity

Posted by on 1 February 2018 in News
is inviting registered UK charities to join AmazonSmile, its service that lets customers generate a donation for charity each time they shop on Amazon.

Each time customers shop at smile.amazon.co.uk Amazon will donate a percentage of the net purchase price for millions of eligible products. There is no additional cost or charge to customers or charities for this.

Customers who shop with AmazonSmile can choose a charity to support before they start shopping. They can change to another charity at any time, should they wish.

11 UK charity logos of the first to benefit from SmileAmazon

11 charities first benefited from SmileAmazon in the UK in 2017

AmazonSmile first launched in the USA, and then expanded to the UK in November 2017, in time for Christmas, to benefit an initial group of 11 major charities. These included Cancer Research UK, The British Red Cross and The Royal British Legion. Now, however, small and large charities can sign up to benefit form it.

Amazon would not reveal how much the scheme had raised so far for these initial charity participants.

Amazon parcel boxes - Joe Ravi. Shutterstock.com

Amazon parcel boxes – Joe Ravi, Shutterstock.com

How much?

In the USA alone, Amazon has donated over $69 million to charities through AmazonSmile since its launch.

Amazon says that it will donate 0.5% of the net purchase price of eligible products (excluding VAT, shipping fees, and returns) on AmazonSmile.

Jessica Blum, UK Manager, AmazonSmile, said: “We think our customers will love the opportunity to support a wide variety of charities up and down the country without having to change the way they shop.”

 

SmileAmazon - want Amazon to donate to a charity of your choice?

 

When?

AmazonSmile enrolment is open to UK charities now. To be eligible they must have registered charity numbers and be “in good standing with the Charity Commission” of England and Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland.

Customers will be able to search through the newly added selection of charities from 1 March 2018.

How do charities enrol to receive donations?

In order to apply at org.amazon.co.uk and receive donations, the applicant must be an official representative of an eligible organisation, and then follow these steps:

1.       Search for the charitable organisation by name or registered charity number and then select the organisation.

2.       Create an organisation administrator account and accept the AmazonSmile Participation Agreement on behalf of the organisation.

3.       Verify the email address

4.       Submit the organisation’s bank account information.

5.       Upload a copy of a bank statement to verify the organisation’s bank account information.

Carmel McConnell MBE, founder of Magic Breakfast, one of the first UK charities to benefit from AmazonSmile, said: “The Amazon Smile team made the whole sign up process incredibly smooth and it has enabled us to invite greater support for UK schools where children arrive too hungry or malnourished to learn. We are really grateful and hope other charities will register to also benefit from this generous AmazonSmile customer initiative.”

 

SmileAmazon - want Amazon to donate to a charity of your choice?

 

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

