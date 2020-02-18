Amazon founder launches Bezos Earth Fund

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged $10 billion to fight climate change in a new fund, the Bezos Earth Fund.

Announced in an Instagram post on 17 February, Bezos said that with climate change the biggest threat to the planet, he wants to work alongside others ‘both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.’

Committing an initial $10 billion, he will begin issuing grants this summer, and will ‘fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.’

Further details have yet to emerge.

Previously, 2018 saw Bezos announce a $2 billion fund to help homeless families and create preschools in low-income communities: the Bezos Day One Fund. Through the Day 1 Families Fund it issues annual leadership awards to organisations and civic groups providing shelter and hunger support to young families, while through the Day 1 Academies Fund, it is building an organisation to launch and operate a network of full-scholarship Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities.