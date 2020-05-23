Altruist sunscreen generates over £100,000 for children’s charities in Africa

Launched in 2016, Altruist sunscreen product sales have generated £105,000 in donations for charities supporting children with albinism.

The company was set up to reduce the incidence of skin cancer by enabling more people to use more sunscreen. Its premium quality ethical sunscreen is sold at a lower, affordable cost to achieve its objectives.

Its founders are Dr Andrew Birnie and David Westerbeek van Eerten, who met some years ago in Africa. Dr Birnie is a Consultant Dermatologist based in Canterbury, Kent, and Mr van Eerten is an economist who has worked in skincare his whole life. They worked with scientists in Europe and at BASF to create “an exceptionally high quality sunscreen at the lowest possible price”.

The founders say: “In our opinion, cost should not be a barrier to regular use of sunscreen. Altruist is able to offer sunscreen at an affordable price, because of reduced profit margins and unnecessary marketing costs.”



Altruist is easily absorbed, non-sticky and leaves no residue. It is hypoallergenic and fragrance free. It has been formulated “to be acceptable to all skin types”.

“We believe everybody should have an equal opportunity to be protected from the sun”, say Birnie and van Eerten.

Charitable causes

Since its launch Altruist has donated 10p from the sale of each tube to charities including Under The Same Sun and Stichting Afrikaanse Albino’s.

WATCH: Altruist Sunscreen guide to skin cancer, safe-sun and daily SPF

