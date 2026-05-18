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Promenaders’ charities announced for 2026 BBC Proms

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 18 May 2026 | News

Royal Albert Hall illuminated externally with red lights.
Photo: Howard Lake

The musical charity beneficiaries for the public fundraising collection at this year’s BBC Proms season have been announced.

The trustees of the trust that runs the regular collections for musical charities at the BBC Proms met on 10 May to make the final choice of charities.

As usual the collections will raise funds for Help Musicians and Young Lives vs Cancer.

This year’s additional charities will be:

The announcement of beneficiary charities coincided with the opening of ticket sales for the 2026 BBC Proms.

A PayPal donation link can be found on the ***@************co.uk&encoded_url=aHR0cDovL3d3dy5wcm9tZW5hZGVyc211c2ljYWxjaGFyaXRpZXMuY29tLzIwMjYtc2Vhc29u&email_id=73d9e24d66ccd892897b93b91b50922e” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>2026 season page.

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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