8 fundraising products supporting good causes

From coffee to clothing, and lager to an advent calendar, here is a round up of 8 products currently raising funds for charities around the UK.

Imagine opening a door each day & instead of finding a piece of chocolate, helping to protect our oceans, or even save a child's life… Still want that chocolate? Each #AdventofChange purchase helps 24 amazing charities – available at https://t.co/uZFIcgsZB2 & @jlandpartners pic.twitter.com/NHNWIiKzpP — Advent of Change (@adventofchange) October 13, 2018

Advent of Change calendar

New Advent calendar, the Advent of Change has launched. It allows people to give something back as their count down to Christmas with each door revealing a different donation to one of 24 charities, spread across a number of causes including ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Big Change, and Blue Cross. £1 from each Advent of Change sold will go to a different charity every day in the lead up to Christmas. Each door describes how the £1 could be used – from feeding the homeless to protecting the oceans.

Not Just A Princess t-shirts & Inspiring Girls

UK social enterprise Not Just A Princess® has launched a range of career stereotype-smashing organic t-shirts (RRP: £16.00) for young girls. Available in sizes from six months up to eight years, the t-shirts are all 100% organic cotton and printed in the UK. The enterprise has the backing of charity Inspiring Girls International with 12.5% from each sale of a t-shirt donated to the charity.

Imagery: Jessical Jill Photography

Looking for a Wednesday warmer? Our partners Baxters are selling these delicious soups in supermarkets across the UK with a donation to us. The money raised by this partnership is vital to the work we do – helping us support people living with cancer across the UK. pic.twitter.com/FiupVmCbzW — Macmillan Cancer Support (@macmillancancer) October 17, 2018

Baxters soups & Macmillan

Baxters Food Group will be donating a proportion of sales from its Favourites soups to charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support, marking the food brand’s 150th anniversary. The on-pack activity is part of a fundraising pledge which will see the family-run food producer raise over £100,000 for the charity. The limited-edition Baxters Favourites soups will be available in supermarkets nationwide this autumn with over a penny donated to Macmillan for every tin sold. From September, a donation will be made to Macmillan for every tin purchased from a range of 14 Baxters Favourites soups, including Cream of Tomato, Chicken Broth, Scotch Broth, Cock-A-Leekie, Chicken and Vegetable, and Minestrone.

Prestige Flowers & Barnardo’s

A florist is creating special bouquets to raise money for Barnardo’s. Prestige Flowers, which has supported Barnardo’s since 2012, has vowed to continue raising money by creating a special range of bouquets in honour of the charity. For every order made through a dedicated website, Prestige Flowers will donate 25% of the overall order cost to the charity. As part of the celebrations for the rejuvenated website and special bouquets, Prestige Flowers also recently organised a special flower arranging session in Barnardo’s Listerhills office in Bradford for the families, young people and children the charity works with in the city.

Jutexpo bags & Royal British Legion

Shopping bags made from recycled plastic bottles are raising money for the Royal British Legion. The foldaway pouch bags feature the poppy and are part of a range of shopping bags being sold as part of a partnership between the charity and Jutexpo, Each bag is created using the material from three plastic bottles, in a process which turns the plastic into a durable and practical fabric called rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). The reusable bags are sold for £2.99 through The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Shop. They are part of a range made by Jutexpo, with bags made out of juco, a blend of 75% jute and 25% cotton now being sold in Sainsbury’s stores across the country, with a minimum of £1 per bag donated by Sainsbury’s. The range was launched eight years ago and has so far raised over £1million to aid the work of The Royal British Legion.

Change Please coffee

Change Please’s coffee is available in Sainsbury’s, with three blends on offer: Lucy’s Blend, for example, is named after the very first Change Please employee who is now off the streets, earning the London Living Wage and serving coffee in Canary Wharf, while Tom’s Blend is named for Tom, who first started working for Change Please’s sister company Old Spike Roastery. He is now a trained coffee roaster and Barista. 100% of the profit from sales goes back into helping Change Please help the homeless.

Our limited edition Scotland Rugby Pack – available now! 🏉 25p from packs gets donated to @MNDoddie5. Led by rugby legend Doddie Weir, they raise funds to aid research into the causes of MND and investigates potential cures. A worthy cause so dig deep! https://t.co/bIUcCeAqjL pic.twitter.com/NUaivkkCyZ — Tennent's Lager (@TennentsLager) October 11, 2018

Tennents Lager & My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Tennents Lager has produced the limited edition Scottish Rugby Gift Pack featuring two 568ml pint cans and a commemorative glass featuring modern icons of the game, Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Sean Maitland. 25p from each pack will be donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. Led by Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), the Foundation raises funds to aid research into the causes of MND and investigates potential cures.

Are you enjoying a cold one tonight for #InternationalBeerDay? Look for @BrewFarr pale ale, Wildside. In support of the Trust, every pint goes towards local conservation! Cheers #FriYAY pic.twitter.com/sJb3TzJIPs — Herts Wildlife Trust (@HMWTBadger) August 3, 2018

Farr Brew & Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust

Farr Brew created a special pale ale, called Wildside and available in casks and bottles, for Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust earlier this year, with sales supporting the charity. The brewery has also been working with the Trust to ensure that the area where it grows its hops is wildlife friendly.