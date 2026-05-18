CAF opens latest grants round of Building Resilience Programme Image by Dagmar Klauz from Pixabay

The Charities Aid Foundation has launched the latest round of its Building Resilience Programme, which is dedicated to strengthening small and medium-sized social purpose organisations working to protect and preserve the UK’s freshwater ecosystems. The programme is designed to provide flexible funding alongside tailored support to enhance the long-term resilience of these environmental charities.

Charities AId Foundation (CAF) is inviting applications from UK-registered charitable or non-profit organisations, such as registered charities, Community Interest Companies, Community Benefit Societies, or companies limited by guarantee. To be eligible, applicants must have a clear mission focused on protecting and preserving UK freshwater ecosystems and a total income between £250,000 and £1.5 million in their most recent accounts.

They are also expected to have appropriate policies, including strong safeguarding measures, and a willingness to participate actively in the structured support programme.

Advertisement

Protecting and restoring these habitats is a critical focus area, as freshwater ecosystems support essential services like clean water and are key to tackling challenges such as climate adaptation and nature loss. Globally, freshwater conservation remains chronically underinvested relative to its importance and vulnerability, highlighting the need for targeted interventions like the CAF Building Resilience Programme.

Funding available includes unrestricted and restricted portions

Successful applicants will receive a grant of between £40,000 and £70,000 over two years, split equally across the 2026 to 2028 period.

The funding is structured to provide both immediate and long-term support, with 50% of the award provided as unrestricted support and the remaining 50% restricted to resilience-building activities. The unrestricted portion can be used in ways that best support the organisation’s mission, helping to create time and capacity to engage with the support element of the programme. The restricted funds must be ring-fenced for work that directly strengthens organisational resilience.

Two-year support package

The grants are complemented by a comprehensive two-year support package. This includes tailored support, one-to-one consultation, impact consultancy, practical tools, and peer learning opportunities.

The deadline for applications to the Building Resilience Programme is 12pm on 15 June 2026.

Shortlisted organisations will be contacted for calls between 27 July and 21 August 2026.