6 corporate fundraising partnerships helping UK charities

Here are six of the corporate:charity fundraising partnerships that have caught UK Fundraising’s eye recently.

PHMG & 4 charity partners

Audio branding specialist PHMG is set to smash its annual fundraising target after raising more than £48,000 so far this year for its chosen charities. Employees at the company have been pulling out all the stops to reach their £50,000 goal, participating in a number of challenging events including the Great North Run, the Manchester Half Marathon, and the Global Santa Dash – a festive fun run and a Global Toy Drive. As with previous years, PHMG’s board has pledged to match the donation if the £50,000 target is met. The money will be donated through the company’s official charity, the PHMG Foundation, which has raised more than £316,000 since 2013. The PHMG Foundation has been fundraising for four charities in 2018: the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Action for Children and SOS Children’s Village Illinois.

Haven & RNLI

Haven has raised over £115,000 across its holiday parks to support the RNLI’s work since launching a partnership with the charity in March. Throughout the year, Haven teams, holiday home owners and holidaymakers have participated in events and challenges for the RNLI’s Mayday fundraising campaign and seafood-themed Fish Supper event. They have included Strictly-inspired dance contests, a yellow welly relay between parks, family festivals, donkey rides, football tournaments, open water swimming and leg-waxing. The partnership has also seen the RNLI gain new supporters, with 83 people signing up at one park in Devon alone.

Mental Health UK (that's us 😉) and Lloyds Banking Group are to launch a new programme to tackle the #mentalhealth crisis in young people across the UK. Find out what we'll be up to >>> https://t.co/1sCLBRBYre — Rethink Mental Illness (@Rethink_) December 13, 2018

Lloyds Banking Group & Mental Health UK

Mental Health UK and Lloyds Banking Group have launched a new project to support the mental health of young people as part of their partnership, which will continue for an additional year. The scheme will work to help prevent long-term mental health challenges in later years, developing practical resources to provide the skills needed for staying mentally healthy. Lloyds Banking Group colleagues will be fundraising throughout 2019 for this programme, and customers can get involved by going into their local branch and making a donation.

Earthworm & SolarAid

Environmental fund manager Earthworm has named SolarAid as its international charity partner. To celebrate its partnership with SolarAid, Earthworm has been hosting a competition across Twitter this December – the winning entry will receive SolarAid’s Sun King Pro ‘All Night’ light which, on a full day’s charge, provides 45 hours of light and features an emergency smartphone charging port. The solar light, which retails at £50, can also be bought on SolarAid’s website and with every purchase, a donation is made to support the distribution of solar lights in rural off-grid Africa.

Cisco & The Trussell Trust

Cisco has announced a partnership with The Trussell Trust, that will see it work with the charity to address three key challenges; in the short-term to help people referred to foodbanks get access to emergency food quicker; in the medium-term to help enable volunteers to spend more time helping people (enabled by improved access to resources and training); and in the longer-term, to help the Trust address the complex drivers of hunger and poverty in the UK through data. The partnership will see Cisco and its employees in the UK help The Trussell Trust understand and utilise its data, provide technical guidance, and announce The Trussell Trust as an official Cisco UK charity.

Picture credit: Trussell Trust © Andrea Griffiths

Cooper King Distillery & Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust

Yorkshire-based gin and whisky distillery, Cooper King Distillery, has made its second donation to plant 100 new trees in the Yorkshire Dales through its partnership with a local environmental charity. After pledging to donate 2.5% of its annual gin sales to Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), the Distillery has made its second quarterly contribution. As a member of international environmental initiative 1% for the Planet, Cooper King Distillery commits to donating at least 1% of gin sales to its chosen environmental project. Since launching its inaugural gin in May this year, Cooper King Distillery has donated more than £2000 to YDMT, which equates to the planting of 200 trees.