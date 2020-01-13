From swimwear to gin: 7 products raising funds for good causes

From MARU’s partnership with SEA LIFE Trust and Fujifilm’s with WaterAid, to Brindle Bewery’s Cuckoo Solace Gin raising funds for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, here are 7 products supporting good causes.

MARU & SEA LIFE Trust

British performance swimwear brand MARU has announced the extension of its partnership with the SEA LIFE Trust and the associated launch of its brand new SS20 Ecotech swimwear range, which includes a selection of sustainable swimsuits made from eco-friendly fabric using recycled plastic bottles found in our oceans. The range is inspired by animals that the SEA LIFE Trust directly helps and supports, including baby seal pups, rescued and released from its Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Gweek. 100% of profits from the range will go to the SEA LIFE Trust to help fund the many projects and campaigns it runs globally to help reduce ocean plastic.

The Countryfile Calendar 2020 is available to order until 31 January 2020. Find out how to buy your Countryfile Calendar with our guide to last year's competition: https://t.co/mnEK3WWBPQ pic.twitter.com/ReBo0O8POZ — Countryfile Magazine (@CountryfileMag) January 5, 2020

Countryfile & BBC Children In Need

This year’s Countryfile calendar is still available until the end of the month and priced at £9.50 with a minimum of £4.50 from each one going to BBC Children in Need. Last year the calendars raised raised more than £2.4 million for the charity.

Cat in a Flat & Born Free

Cat in a Flat teamed up with Axel Scheffler, the illustrator of The Gruffalo, to produce a beautiful cat-themed calendar for 2020 – with all the profits going to support endangered wild cats in the care of Born Free. The calendar features 12 full colour images created by Axel Scheffler and friends. Each image was drawn specifically for the calendar. 100% of the profits from the sale of the calendar, which can be bought exclusively through Catinaflat.com, will go to Born Free to help the charity care for and protect endangered cats in the wild. The calendar is priced £12.99.

Vieve & The Mango Tree Orphan Support Trust

UK-based start-up sport nutrition company Vieve plans to plant one tree for every pack sold of its protein water, hoping to plant 10,000 trees in 2020 in areas of Kenya affected by man-made devastation. Vieve has partnered with The Mango Tree Orphan Support Trust and B1G1, to support the launch of its new Orange and Mango flavour. Vieve will also plant mango trees to provide a sustainable source of income for Kenyan families and farmers, and is running a series of campaigns on its social media channels where a new tree will be planted for every 10 new online followers.

We're delighted to be helping launch 'Double Helpings with Gilbert & George' for @TheCanvasCafeE1. The artists have created bespoke artwork for two extraordinary plates, with profits helping to feed the homeless community. Pre-order, go on, it's Christmas https://t.co/Rq6S78sELH pic.twitter.com/TLu17LJowN — Wieden+Kennedy (@WKLondon) December 19, 2019

Gilbert & George, & the Double Helpings project

Artists Gilbert & George have created bespoke artwork for two plates, the sales of which are supporting a charity project in London’s Tower Hamlets. The designs, ‘ON THE BENCH’ and ‘ROSY’, are composite images made up of pictures from the artists’ most recent show ‘THE PARADISICAL PICTURES’ at Spruth Magers in Los Angeles. Each 12” dinner plate costs £125, and supports charity art project ‘Double Helpings’, launched by Wieden + Kennedy, The Canvas Café, and the artists. The Canvas Cafe, run by founder Ruth Rogers, is a social enterprise that provides free meals to the homeless and supports grassroots community projects. Buying a plate provides around 14 platefuls of food for some of the most vulnerable people in Tower Hamlets.

Fujifilm & WaterAid

WaterAid and longstanding partner Fujifilm have teamed up to bring to life the stories of two communities in Madagascar and highlight the impact of water and sanitation on their lives with an exhibition and a book, with every penny going to the charity. Photographer and Fujifilm X-Photographer Saraya Cortaville joined WaterAid Voices from the Field Officer Ernest Randriarimalala to capture images on Fujifilm’s X-T3 digital camera from the communities with children also given instax instant photography cameras to tell their own stories. The photos feature in a book and a photography exhibition, entitled ‘Madagascar in the frame’, running for a month from 6 January at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden, London. The coffee table book is available to purchase in-store for £25.00.

Image: WaterAid / Ernest Randriarimalala

😍 NEW . GIN . ALERT. 😍

We are officially launching our brand new & delicious Cuckoo Solace Gin with an almighty announcement. We & every single one of you that has supported our fundraising for @JoTrust has raised an absolutely bloody amazing £24,000 pounds! #newginalert pic.twitter.com/sF0C7Aw7nu — Cuckoo Gin (@CuckooGin) October 4, 2019

Cuckoo Solace Gin & Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust

Brindle Brewery’s Cuckoo Solace Gin is supporting Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. A percentage of proceeds from sales is being donated with £24,000 also raised for the charity through a fundraiser held in the build up to the gin’s launch last year. The charity is very close to the team at Cuckoo’s hearts as Liz Long, wife of Master Distiller and Director, Mark Long and the daughter of fellow Directors, Gerard and Cath Singleton, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of the cancer last year, discovered from the results of a routine cervical screening test.

Main image: WaterAid / Ernest Randriarimalala