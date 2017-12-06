A selection box of Christmas fundraising products for 2017

Here’s a selection of the Christmas goodies helping charities this month, from designer handbags to chocolates, books and toys. What would you like to find in your stocking?

Did you catch the Thorntons Christmas advert? A 2% donation will be made to SSAFA when you purchase a box of chocolates from the continental range. Buy here: https://t.co/M9kS4FsK3h pic.twitter.com/honQWsDBqw — SSAFA (@SSAFA) November 24, 2017

Thorntons & SSAFA

Thorntons is supporting SSAFA this Christmas through sales of its Continental boxed product range. 2% of all sales from the range, made online or instore, will go to the charity. The partnership is the focus of this year’s Thorntons Christmas ad: Pass the Love on.

We're proud to sponsor the @NSPCC's Letter from Santa campaign. This festive season, we will donate £2 each time you purchase a Lindt Green Jumper Teddy 🐻✨ https://t.co/6lzKb3e49O pic.twitter.com/Qwa4BEtx7Y — Lindt Chocolate UK (@LindtUK) November 24, 2017

Lindt & NSPCC

Lindt is partnering with the NSPCC’s Letter From Santa campaign and pledges to donate £100,000 to the charity this Christmas. For every special edition £5 Lindt Teddy 200g Green Jumper product that is purchased online or through Lindt stores, Lindt will donate £2 to support the NSPCC for the first 37,500 units sold and a further £25,000 through other fundraising activities.

SPAR UK and Marie Curie

SPAR UK has brought back its festive Turkey Feast sandwich this year and launched vegetarian option the Wensleydale and Spiced Carrot Chutney sandwich with 10p from the sale of each of sandwich going to Marie Curie. The sandwiches will be available in selected SPAR stores from 16th November until 1st January 2018.

Kurt Geiger & Save the Children

Kurt Geiger is supporting Save the Children this Christmas by donating 10% of the purchase price of its best-selling leather Kensington handbag collection. For the partnership with Save the Children, twelve styles of leather Kensington handbags from the micro mini to the classic leather with gold or silver hardware, AW17’s must-have pillar box red to the XL butter soft grey leather Kensington will support the charity’s work. The campaign runs until 24 December in all free standing Kurt Geiger stores including airports nationwide and online via kurtgeiger.com.

Dobbies Garden Centres, WellChild & Action for Children

Dobbies Garden Centres has partnered with WellChild and Action for Children this Christmas. 34 Dobbies Garden Centres will be holding events to raise money for the two charities, and an exclusive range of British designed Christmas decorations have been launched. £1 from the sale of each is split between the charities. Each store will also host a Wish Tree where customers can purchase a Christmas bauble to place on the tree – all proceeds will go directly to the charities.

Carlsberg UK & Northampton Community Foundation

Carlsberg UK’s first Christmas beer has launched in 29 pubs, bars and venues across Northampton, with sales proceeds going to local charity Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The limited edition beer is flavoured with Christmas spices, orange peel and cinnamon and will be served in a special festive design glass.

Looking for the perfect #Christmas gift for your friends and family? @Primark are donating £2 from every full priced boxed set of adult or children's pyjamas from 25th November until 9th December to us to help grant wishes to seriously ill children ✨ Subject to availability. pic.twitter.com/HrlQv7iMtj — Make-A-Wish UK (@MakeAWishUK) November 25, 2017

Primark & Make-A-Wish UK

For every Primark Christmas jumper sold in any store between December 6- 12, Primark is donating £2 to Make-A-Wish UK. From 25 November to 9 December it is also donating £2 for every boxed pyjama set it sells.

With #ChristmasJumperDay on 15th December it time to start searching for the perfect festive jumper. Head into your local shop to pick up one of our charity jumpers > https://t.co/EZ7SJ6TOrc pic.twitter.com/y9DafpwNCQ — White Stuff (@WhiteStuffUK) December 2, 2017

White Stuff & local charities

White Stuff launched a range of Christmas charity jumpers with all profits going to its charitable foundation, as well as a yeti decoration and a yeti graphic t-shirt, with profits from these going to its local shop charities. The jumpers – the woman’s one a classy pale oatmeal with Christmas trees on it for £55 – have already sold out.

Share the gift of Tove Jansson’s The Moomins. At least £4 from every £4.99 sale of The Invisible Child goes to OXFAM. pic.twitter.com/1S0mlP2NNZ — Waterstones Inverness (@WatInverness) September 26, 2017

Waterstones, the Moomins & Oxfam

Released before the festive season kicked in, but a good stocking filler, Waterstones has released a special edition of The Invisible Child in a collaboration between itself, the Moomins, and Oxfam. At least £4 of every £4.99 copy of The Invisible Child sold will support Oxfam projects that help women and girls around the world escape from poverty, abuse and neglect. The book is from Oxfam, Waterstones and Moomins shops.

M&S & NSPCC

This year’s Christmas ad from M&S starring Paddington ties in with a special book: Paddington & The Christmas Visitor. £2 from sales of the £3 book will be donated to NSPCC’s Childline.

We can’t wait to come home with you on Thursday! 🥕#KevinTheCarrot #KevinAndKatie pic.twitter.com/MKzCbzAE6O — Kevin The Carrot (@IKevinTheCarrot) November 19, 2017

Aldi & Teenage Cancer Trust

Soft toys of the stars of its Christmas ad, Kevin and Katie the Carrot, were available in-store last month for £2.99 each, with sales supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust. 50p from each sale of its £1.99 Christmas card packs is also going to the charity, as are all profits from the sale of every Charity Paint Your Own Bauble Kit (also £1.99).

John Lewis & Barnardo’s

Tying in with this year’s Christmas ad, John Lewis is selling Moz the Monster soft toys for £20.00, and mugs for £5, with 10% of the price of from both to be donated to Barnardo’s.

Due to popular demand we've just listed anorther 100 pairs of socks – get yours before they sell out again! https://t.co/MDX9OJmGW8 #givesocksnotdogs this Christmas 🐶#GivingTuesday #GivingTuesday2017 @eBay_UK pic.twitter.com/2XjL5KYKxc — Dogs Trust 🐶 (@DogsTrust) November 28, 2017

Dogs Trust

We can’t resist a good pair of socks at Christmas, and Dogs Trust has created a fun line of festive feet warmers to encourage people to #GiveSocksNotDogs again this Christmas. The socks have been created to highlight the number of Christmas gift puppies given up by ill-prepared owners, which sees over 1,000 unwanted dogs handed in to the charity’s centres in the weeks following Christmas. The socks are selling on eBay for £3.50 a pair with 100% of the proceeds from each sale going to Dogs Trust.

470 total views, 470 views today