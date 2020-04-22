Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Camden Town Brewery auctions one fresh pint to help the hospitality industry

Posted by on 22 April 2020 in News
0 Comments
Camden Town Brewery auctions one fresh pint to help the hospitality industry

Camden Town Brewery is launching an auction for the most valuable pint of Camden Hells. The campaign will raise funds for Hospitality Action, the hospitality sector’s charity.

Yearning for a proper pint of draught beer? One that will be be delivered straight to your front door? Well… two metres away. 

 

Fresh Pint of Camden, served at a bar

One fresh pint. How much would you bid for one?

 

How much would that be worth to you? Beer fans just need to comment on Camden Town Brewery’s Twitter post with how much would be willing to pay for a pint and the most generous bid will be donated to Hospitality Action’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

In addition the company will match the winning bid, to help “our beloved pubs and bars during this incredibly difficult time”. 

The brewery is encouraging those bidding for the pint to tag their thirsty mates, or famous faces that are probably pining for a pint, and challenge them to outbid you for a fresh Hells right to your front door. 

 

 

 

More Camden Town Brewery fundraising

Camden Town Brewery have quite a creative fundraising record. Here are some more of their campaigns that we’ve covered:

Brewery launches beer & mini pub hideaway in support of hedgehogs

 

Camden Brewery launches virtual bar to raise funds for Hospitality Action

 

SEE ALSO: A pint of your best charity ale please: a round of fundraising beers (13 March 2020)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />