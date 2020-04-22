Camden Town Brewery auctions one fresh pint to help the hospitality industry

Camden Town Brewery is launching an auction for the most valuable pint of Camden Hells. The campaign will raise funds for Hospitality Action, the hospitality sector’s charity.

Yearning for a proper pint of draught beer? One that will be be delivered straight to your front door? Well… two metres away.

How much would that be worth to you? Beer fans just need to comment on Camden Town Brewery’s Twitter post with how much would be willing to pay for a pint and the most generous bid will be donated to Hospitality Action’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

In addition the company will match the winning bid, to help “our beloved pubs and bars during this incredibly difficult time”.

The brewery is encouraging those bidding for the pint to tag their thirsty mates, or famous faces that are probably pining for a pint, and challenge them to outbid you for a fresh Hells right to your front door.

Thirsty for a pint? We’re auctioning off a fresh, draught pint of Hells, delivered 2m from your front door, to support the charity @HospAction. We’ll match the winning bid. Reply below with your bid + tag your friends to see who wants this pint the most! #CamdenMVP pic.twitter.com/HnHukYzdrJ — Camden Town Brewery (@CamdenBrewery) April 22, 2020

