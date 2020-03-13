A pint of your best charity ale please: a round of fundraising beers

It’s the end of the week so just in case you’re heading down the pub tonight – or just to the supermarket, here is a selection of beers raising funds for charity to help inspire your choice of tipple.

Camden Town Brewery has announced its latest Seasonal Hells beer, Blooming Hells Lager, will support the Bumblebee Conservation Trust. Camden Town Brewery will be putting seeded beer mats in every four-pack of Blooming Hells at Sainsbury’s, encouraging drinkers to grow wildflowers in their gardens to help bumblebees thrive this year. It will also be supporting the Bumblebee Conservation Trust by donating 20p from each can sold in March to help support their work. Camden’s Seasonal Hells range launched last summer, each supporting a cause important to the brewery and support amazing charities relevant to the season. Most recently, they launched Hells in Hibernation, partnering with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

Raise a toast to the #environment with our charity beer brewed by @TyneBankBrewery. It tastes great and for every bottle sold they will donate 10p to us. Buy it from their online shop and enjoy it that little bit more: https://t.co/ChRbXHGJbo #giftsthatgive #sociallyconsciousbeer pic.twitter.com/kQ0MIu80Fk — Tyne Rivers Trust (@TyneRiversTrust) March 12, 2020

Tyne Bank Brewery has brewed a charity edition of its Silver Dollar signature Pale Ale for Tyne Rivers Trust. 10p from every sale goes to the charity.

Looking fresh and pouring today @HawksheadTap our very own #iwcbd beer sour IPA – VANGUARD! ⁣

⁣

10p in every pint sold of this stunner will go to our local domestic abuse charity Springfield. pic.twitter.com/e0D3UyHQks — Hawkshead Brewery (@HawksheadBrewer) March 6, 2020

Hawkshead Brewery’s Vanguard is a very dry and tart Sour IPA brewed by the women of Team Hawkshead to help to raise the profile of the women who work in every department of the brewing industry. 10p from every pint sold goes to its local domestic abuse charity Springfield.

Today is the launch of our partnership with @tapestrybrewery and @greeneking you can support @SendaCow by purchasing a pint of Encounter Pale Ale! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3fuBK6zscN — Send a Cow (@SendaCow) February 29, 2020

Tapestry Brewery, a Bristol based micro-brewer, has teamed up with Greene King to brew a new collaboration beer, Encounter Pale Ale, which is available now until the end of April. 5p from every pint sold will be donated to Send a Cow, Tapestry Brewery’s charity partner.

Cheers to women every day. In honour of International Women's Day, the women took over the brew day, created Queens of Ruadh Irish-style Red.This beer is now available in shop. Part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to local charities. #613Women #SDGWomen #CornwallWomen pic.twitter.com/kt0DlS6iB0 — Rurban Brewing (@RurbanBrewing) March 7, 2020

In honour of International Women’s Day, women took over Cornish Rurban Brewing’s brewing day and created Queens of Ruadh. Part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to local charities.

X marks the spot. Or 250+ spots across the world! Check out the amazing breweries from 173 cities in 24 countries, who have joined our fight to end water poverty for 100,000 people in just one weekend over March 20th-22nd. Tag your faves below!#BGG2020 pic.twitter.com/vLmiHCQ7Sc — Brewgooder (@BrewGoodr) February 18, 2020

Brewgooder has launched a collaborative campaign to work with hundreds of brewers over the World Water Day weekend of 20-22 March.

It is asking brewers worldwide to represent where they come from, brew a unique beer, launch it on 20 March 2020 and raise £500 or more each for Brewgooder Foundation rehabilitation and construction projects across Malawi that it hopes will help 100,000 people in 2020/21.

So far it has had the support of 250+ brewers from 24 countries across the globe, with brews in the UK including these:

Timothy Taylor’s are proud to introduce our limited-edition charity beer, Well Brewed, a one-off ale specially created in support of the @BrewGoodr Global Gathering campaign. Read more below 👇 pic.twitter.com/vfYum4ntuI — Timothy Taylor's (@TimothyTaylors) March 2, 2020

Today we’re packaging our Love Not Waste, a collab rice lager brewed with the brilliant Kirsten from the crew over at @BrewGoodr – available from 20.03.20 as part of the Global Gathering #bgg2020. We’ll also be bringing back our clean-up crawl around Hackney’s canals very soon… pic.twitter.com/bArzdqEYlD — LondonFieldsBrewery (@LdnFldsBrewery) March 12, 2020

We're excited to be taking part in the Global Gathering with @BrewGoodr to transform lives through the power of craft beer. We'll be releasing SIMPLE MISSION – a peach, sorrel and vanilla Berliner Weisse on 20.3.20 as part of the Global Gathering. #bgg2020 pic.twitter.com/dvLYGvgwXv — Magic Rock Brewing (@MagicRockBrewCo) March 12, 2020

Our offering to the pantheon of great beers being brewed for @BrewGoodr's Global Gathering this year.

May we introduce Well Hopped Table, a 3.2% . It's a…well it's pretty self explanatory. Available to pre-order from @EeBriaTrade now!https://t.co/MsiA3TKAOd pic.twitter.com/vPV03fkTPn — Marble Brewery (@marblebrewers) March 11, 2020

Check out our recent visit to @blackpitbrewery, where we collaborated on 'Good Hare Day' (4% abv) in aid of @BrewGoodr. 100% of the profits will be donated to sustainable development projects in Malawi. Pop into the Tap Room on the 20th March to try a pint! pic.twitter.com/OqXSRCd795 — Bath Ales (@bathales) March 6, 2020

And there’s more:

Pub Aid‘s World’s Biggest Pub Quiz took place this week. It asked pubs, clubs and bars across the UK to hold a quiz between 8-12 March and help raise money for Action Against Hunger or your favourite charities. Last year saw over 1,500 venues help raise £230,000 for good causes, and £750,000 has been raised since it began in 2016. This year’s total has yet to be announced.