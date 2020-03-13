Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

A pint of your best charity ale please: a round of fundraising beers

Posted by on 13 March 2020 in News
It’s the end of the week so just in case you’re heading down the pub tonight – or just to the supermarket, here is a selection of beers raising funds for charity to help inspire your choice of tipple.

 

Blooming Hells Forever

Camden Town Brewery has announced its latest Seasonal Hells beer, Blooming Hells Lager, will support the Bumblebee Conservation Trust. Camden Town Brewery will be putting seeded beer mats in every four-pack of Blooming Hells at Sainsbury’s, encouraging drinkers to grow wildflowers in their gardens to help bumblebees thrive this year. It will also be supporting the Bumblebee Conservation Trust by donating 20p from each can sold in March to help support their work. Camden’s Seasonal Hells range launched last summer, each supporting a cause important to the brewery and support amazing charities relevant to the season. Most recently, they launched Hells in Hibernation, partnering with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society.

 

Tyne Bank Brewery has brewed a charity edition of its Silver Dollar signature Pale Ale for Tyne Rivers Trust. 10p from every sale goes to the charity.

 

 

Hawkshead Brewery’s Vanguard is a very dry and tart Sour IPA brewed by the women of Team Hawkshead to help to raise the profile of the women who work in every department of the brewing industry. 10p from every pint sold goes to its local domestic abuse charity Springfield.

 

Tapestry Brewery, a Bristol based micro-brewer, has teamed up with Greene King to brew a new collaboration beer, Encounter Pale Ale, which is available now until the end of April. 5p from every pint sold will be donated to Send a Cow, Tapestry Brewery’s charity partner.

 

In honour of International Women’s Day, women took over Cornish Rurban Brewing’s brewing day and created Queens of Ruadh. Part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to local charities.

 

Brewgooder has launched a collaborative campaign to work with hundreds of brewers over the World Water Day weekend of 20-22 March.

It is asking brewers worldwide to represent where they come from, brew a unique beer, launch it on 20 March 2020 and raise £500 or more each for Brewgooder Foundation rehabilitation and construction projects across Malawi that it hopes will help 100,000 people in 2020/21.

So far it has had the support of 250+ brewers from 24 countries across the globe, with brews in the UK including these:

 

And there’s more:

 

Pub Aid‘s World’s Biggest Pub Quiz took place this week. It asked pubs, clubs and bars across the UK to hold a quiz between 8-12 March and help raise money for Action Against Hunger or your favourite charities. Last year saw over 1,500 venues help raise £230,000 for good causes, and £750,000 has been raised since it began in 2016. This year’s total has yet to be announced.

Melanie May

