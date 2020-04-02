Camden Brewery launches virtual bar to raise funds for Hospitality Action

Camden Town Brewery has created a virtual bar with weekly events to raise funds for Hospitality Action.

The BRE.WWW.ERY BAR opened in March with a pixilated pub quiz, and has since seen lead singer from Brighton-based band MarthaGunn, Abi Woodman appear on the bar stage with some live music. The next event is tonight, 2 April, at 7pm, and will see comedian Alex Haddrow provide the entertainment.

Camden Town Brewery is inviting people to join them on Instagram, to grab a cold beer from the their fridge, and enjoy the event.

Throughout every event, there will be a ‘digital tip jar’ on JustGiving to raise money for Hospitality Action’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, as well as a donation mechanic live on Camden’s web shop. The emergency fund enables Hospitality Action to make a one-off grant to eligible workers suddenly facing hardship.

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery said:

“We might not be able to enjoy a pint at our favourite pub right now, so we’ve launched the next best thing, our BRE.WWW.ERY BAR! We started Camden in the basement of a pub, and it’s the pubs, restaurants, bars and teams up and down the country that have made Camden Town Brewery what it is today. So we are doing our best to re-create the British pub culture in this new reality, by bringing people together and offering all the fun of the pub in your own home, while supporting the hospitality industry when they need us the most.”

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said: