Bloody good beer for a bloody good cause

Beer brand Brewdog is selling a new beer to benefit a charity. All profits from the sale of “Bloody Good Beer” will be donated to Bloody Good Period, the charity that gives period products to those who can’t afford them, and provides menstrual education to those less likely to access it.

A 12-can box of the New England IPA (4.7%) costs £23.95, including UK delivery.

Brewdog states that “this beer will hit you with a punch of tropical guava aroma, floral and stone fruit, rounded off with a sweet mandarin citrus finish.”

Brewdog’s founders said that they decided to create the beer to celebrate the decision by the Scottish government to make period products such as tampons and pads free to all who need them.

James Watt, CEO and co-founder, said: “Scotland is the first country to make menstrual products free for all. That made us bloody proud. So, we’re launching a Bloody Good Beer.”

Streetdog

Brewdog has produced other beers to benefit charities and good causes, most recently Streetdog. In August 2020 the company was inspired to create ‘Streetdog’ after Ricky Gervais mentioned Brewdog positively on Twitter.

The company used the space on its Punk IPA beer cans to showcase profiles of some of the charities’ dogs who are on the hunt for new families.

All profits from the limited edition Streetdog were donated to two dog adoption charities, Dogs on the Streets and All Dogs Matter, to raise awareness and help our four legged friends find new homes.