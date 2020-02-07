Brewery launches beer & mini pub hideaway in support of hedgehogs

Camden Town Brewery has launched The Hibernation Arms in partnership with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS): a hideaway for hedgehogs that looks like a mini pub.

The launch of The Hibernation Arms, which provides a safe space for hedgehogs to sleep in during the winter and birth in the summer, aligns with Camden Town Brewery’s latest Seasonal Hells lager, Hells in Hibernation, and a portion of sales will go to the British Hedgehog Preservation Society. A limited run of hedgehog hideaways will also be available on the Camden web shop, with 100% of proceeds going towards helping and protecting hogs.

Hells in Hibernation is the third release from its limited-edition Seasonal Hells range, following Harvest Hells (Autumn) and Strawberry Hells Forever (Summer) and is now available from Sainsbury’s and M&S stores.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, said:

“We are very grateful that Camden Town Brewery is showing support for hedgehogs with its fantastic Hells in Hibernation Lager. Hedgehog populations have declined by half in rural areas and by a third in urban ones in the last 20 years so they need all the help they can get. The funds and awareness that this collaboration raises will help us, help hedgehogs.”

Jasper Cuppaidge, Founder of Camden Town Brewery, commented: