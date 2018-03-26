Cheers! 8 charity beers to raise a glass to

The weather’s on the up, the clocks have gone forward, and our thoughts are turning to summer evenings out in pub gardens so here are 8 great ales raising funds for a range of charities and causes, from big brewers and national charities to small craft breweries and local causes. Now, who’s buying the next round?

We’ve created a beer for girls. And it’s pink. Because women only like pink and glitter, right? 🤦‍♀️ #Sarcasm Lets show that enough is enough with stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/g1zonXFInm — BrewDog (@BrewDog) March 6, 2018

Pink IPA

BrewDog made the news recently with its Pink IPA, bottled for this year’s International Women’s Day. The beer was its flagship beer Punk IPA, repackaged with a new name and pink label, and sold for a 20% cheaper price to anyone identifying as a woman. For four weeks, BrewDog also donated 20% of proceeds from Pink IPA and Punk IPA – the gender pay gap in the UK – to two charities that support women and fight inequality: 9to5 and Women’s Engineering Society.

Paws for Thought is a golden orange pale ale brewed with locally grown Maris Otter malt and dominated by German Mandarina Bavaria hops which give it a low bitterness and subtle orange and citrus flavour/aroma notes! Brewed in collaboration with @nelsonsjourney pic.twitter.com/Sz6WMlY332 — Panther Brewery (@Pantherbrewery) February 13, 2018

Paws for Thought

Norfolk’s Panther Brewery has brewed an ale to support the Nelson’s Journey bereavement charity. Paws for Thought is a 4.3% golden ale, and was launched on 14 February.

Jon’s Blonde

Half Moon Brewery in Ellerton is donating 40p from the proceeds of each bottle of its Jon’s Blonde to The Brain Tumour Charity.

It's been a week since we launched our charity beer, so we just wanted to say thank you for all your amazing support so far! For every pint sold, we are donating 5p to #SupportSophieEdes. Read Sophie's story & order your fresh beer here 👉 https://t.co/cRROx58KVc ❤️Cheers! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/tnS0HI0qhH — The Chiltern Brewery (@ChilternBrewery) March 22, 2018

Pride of Bucks & Berks

Chiltern Brewery has brewed Pride of Bucks & Berks for Support Sophie Edes, the three-year-old granddaughter of a retired brewery worker who has Retts Syndrome.

Cousin Jack

January and February saw St Austell Brewery donate 5p from every pint sold of its Cousin Jack ale to RNLI. The beer was brewed with RNLI and Tribute ambassador Jack Nowell.

Suitably Pale 4.7% Oatmeal pale ale brewed with the help and in support of Sheffield charity @SuitWorks , hopped with a combination of Cascade, Comet, Ekuanot and Centennial to give big tropical fruit flavours pic.twitter.com/PwSYFHopWW — Blue Bee Brewery (@BlueBeeBrewery) March 9, 2018

Suitably Pale

Suitably Pale from Blue Bee Brewery supports Sheffield charity SuitWorks. 10p from every pint goes to the charity, which helps unemployed men with styling session and an outfit for a job interview.

Sales of Seafarers Ale have so far generated more than £200,000 from brewer @Fullers to support #seafarers in need https://t.co/IiPS5iBZzz pic.twitter.com/nMmJeiDqea — Seafarers Awareness (@SeafarersWeek) November 14, 2017

Seafarers Ale

Fuller’s Seafarers has raised over £200,000 for Seafarers the charity since it launched. Money from every pint sold goes towards supporting it.

It's been a fantastic day aboard @HMSQnlz HMS Queen Elizabeth today as we helped celebrate her official launch. Completely sold out of Carrier Ale on the day and raised a fantastic £2500 for The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity: @RNRMC pic.twitter.com/W3Mn9H6Tvs — Wadworth Brewery (@Wadworth) December 7, 2017

Carrier Ale

Wadworth Brewery’s Carrier Ale celebrates the commissioning of the biggest and most powerful aircraft carrier ever built in Britain, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and was launched in December available in exclusive bottles through the Wadworth online shop. For every pint and bottle sold, 5p will be donated to The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.