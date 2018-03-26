Cheers! 8 charity beers to raise a glass to

Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Posted by on 26 March 2018 in News
The weather’s on the up, the clocks have gone forward, and our thoughts are turning to summer evenings out in pub gardens so here are 8 great ales raising funds for a range of charities and causes, from big brewers and national charities to small craft breweries and local causes. Now, who’s buying the next round?

 

Pink IPA

BrewDog made the news recently with its Pink IPA, bottled for this year’s International Women’s Day. The beer was its flagship beer Punk IPA, repackaged with a new name and pink label, and sold for a 20% cheaper price to anyone identifying as a woman. For four weeks, BrewDog also donated 20% of proceeds from Pink IPA and Punk IPA – the gender pay gap in the UK – to two charities that support women and fight inequality: 9to5 and Women’s Engineering Society.

 

Paws for Thought

Norfolk’s Panther Brewery has brewed an ale to support the Nelson’s Journey bereavement charity. Paws for Thought is a 4.3% golden ale, and was launched on 14 February.

 

Jon’s Blonde

Half Moon Brewery in Ellerton is donating 40p from the proceeds of each bottle of its Jon’s Blonde to The Brain Tumour Charity.

 

Pride of Bucks & Berks

Chiltern Brewery has brewed Pride of Bucks & Berks for Support Sophie Edes, the three-year-old granddaughter of a retired brewery worker who has Retts Syndrome.

 

Cousin Jack

January and February saw St Austell Brewery donate 5p from every pint sold of its Cousin Jack ale to RNLI. The beer was brewed with RNLI and Tribute ambassador Jack Nowell.

 

Suitably Pale

Suitably Pale from Blue Bee Brewery supports Sheffield charity SuitWorks. 10p from every pint goes to the charity, which helps unemployed men with styling session and an outfit for a job interview.

 

Seafarers Ale

Fuller’s Seafarers has raised over £200,000 for Seafarers the charity since it launched. Money from every pint sold goes towards supporting it.

 

Carrier Ale

Wadworth Brewery’s Carrier Ale celebrates the commissioning of the biggest and most powerful aircraft carrier ever built in Britain, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and was launched in December available in exclusive bottles through the Wadworth online shop. For every pint and bottle sold, 5p will be donated to The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

