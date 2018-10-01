Five products raising funds for charity

Here are five different products raising funds for a variety of charities, including Marie Curie, Battersea, and Alder Hey Children’s Charity, from a single, to pyjamas, and beer.

We're gaga for our furry four-legged friends here at White Stuff! So, to celebrate the joy our pets bring to our lives, meet our new, limited collection. We will give 5% of every product sold from this collection to @battersea!https://t.co/XshhiUnmVN pic.twitter.com/YCLHkGblBw — White Stuff (@WhiteStuffUK) September 12, 2018

White Stuff & Battersea

White Stuff has created a limited edition collection that sees 5% from all products sold go to Battersea. The range of jumpers, tops, and mugs all feature cat and dog-related designs.

Greene King, have teamed up with The Royal British Legion to create 'Flanders Fields' ale. The light and fruity ale is available now, with 20p per pint donated to the Legion. #Thankyou100 pic.twitter.com/hHT5eNWS3p — PoppyWestMidlands (@PoppyMidlands) September 12, 2018

Greene King & The Royal British Legion

Greene King has partnered with The Royal British Legion to support the charity’s Thank You campaign marking the centennial anniversary of the end of the First World War. The Suffolk based brewer is set to brew a special edition beer, Flanders Fields, and has pledged to donate 20p from every pint sold to The Royal British Legion.

In honour of this year's Macmillan Coffee Morning on 28 Sept, we've given everyone's favourite chocolatey treat a special makeover. Pick up this year's Macmillan mascot, plus a troop of matching mini Colins, in store now! We'll donate 10% from the sale of each one to Macmillan. pic.twitter.com/HhBLkkehXt — M&S (@marksandspencer) September 12, 2018

M&S and Macmillan

M&S gave its Colin the Caterpillar cake a makeover for this year’s Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. The Macmillan Colin the Caterpillar cake was adorned with purple and green sprinkles to match the charity’s colours and there were also matching mini Colins and sprinkle-topped Macmillan doughnuts. M&S is donating 10% from the sale of each to Macmillan.

We’re excited to finally launch this year's collaboration with @AlderHey!

Shop our star print PJs and get involved now > https://t.co/hDlA1M5kwD #BeASuperstar2018 pic.twitter.com/uTTIQpF7NQ — Matalan (@Matalan) September 17, 2018

Matalan & Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Matalan has launched a range of pyjamas, for adults, children and even pyjamas for pets with all the profits going to Alder Hey Children’s Charity in Liverpool. The money raised will be used to support research and purchase specialist medical equipment. Adults PJs are £12, childrens are £8 and the pet’s outfit is £5. There are also sleepsuits for babies, as well as duvet covers. The campaign is fronted by former Googlebox star Scarlett Moffatt as well as staff and former patients.

Not heard our new @Superdrug #FeelSuper song yet? You’re missing out! Have a listen on YouTube where 1 view = 1 donation to us 💛 https://t.co/nFXPW8U5zv #FridayFeeling — Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) September 21, 2018

P&G, Superdrug & Marie Curie

P&G and Superdrug’s #FeelSuper campaign is back with the support of ambassadors Frankie Bridge and Marvin Humes and the campaign’s first ever charity song helping to raise money for Marie Curie. The soundtrack to the campaign features vocals from nine Marie Curie Nurses (main image) and lyrics inspired by the experiences of musician Ben Buddy Slack, from The Swan Song Project, who helps patients at the Marie Curie hospice in Bradford write and record their own original songs. The song has been launched by Frankie and Marvin in celebration of the return of the campaign, where 1 P&G product = 1 donation to Marie Curie, exclusively at Superdrug and Superdrug.com from the 19 September-16 October.

Main image: Feel Super. Credit:Piers Macdonald