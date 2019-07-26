GivePenny lets you fundraise by adding songs to Spotify playlists

Fundraising platform GivePenny has integrated with music streaming service Spotify to allow users to add songs to Spotify playlists in exchange for a charity donation.

The novel method of raising money for charity means that you can now create a playlist in the name of your chosen charity, to which your friends and family can add a song in exchange for a donation.

“This is the most excited I’ve been about a new feature of GivePenny’s since we launched in 2016,” says Lee Clark, Founder and Chief Everything Officer at GivePenny.

“From fundraising challenges in running to cycling, to gaming and beyond, music is ever-present, keeping you in the moment. When we realised how powerful music is to people while taking on a challenge, we simply couldn’t compromise with how we would weave playlist fundraising into the experience. Spotify was the natural choice.”

21st century charity jukebox

The playlist fundraising integration is available from today.

The playlist is featured on an easily shareable and customisable page within the GivePenny website. Friends, family or colleagues who want to add a track to your playlist and make a donation do not need to sign up to Spotify or GivePenny in order to do so.

The minimum charity donation is 50p, although you can increase this minimum donation if you wish when you add a track.

How Spotify playlist fundraising works on GivePenny

Tech-for-good startup GivePenny is a charity sponsorship platform that uses a combination of app integration and creative donation methods to enrich the fundraising experience. It has already created integrations with Twitch, Strava and Fitbit.

You can find out more about GivePenny’s Spotify integration on its Playlist Fundraising blog post.

