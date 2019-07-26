Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

GivePenny lets you fundraise by adding songs to Spotify playlists

Posted by on 26 July 2019 in News
0 Comments
GivePenny lets you fundraise by adding songs to Spotify playlists

Fundraising platform has integrated with streaming service to allow users to add songs to playlists in exchange for a charity donation.

The novel method of raising money for charity means that you can now create a playlist in the name of your chosen charity, to which your friends and family can add a song in exchange for a donation.

“This is the most excited I’ve been about a new feature of GivePenny’s since we launched in 2016,” says Lee Clark, Founder and Chief Everything Officer at GivePenny.

“From fundraising challenges in running to cycling, to gaming and beyond, music is ever-present, keeping you in the moment. When we realised how powerful music is to people while taking on a challenge, we simply couldn’t compromise with how we would weave into the experience. Spotify was the natural choice.”

 

 

21st century charity jukebox

The playlist fundraising is available from today.

The playlist is featured on an easily shareable and customisable page within the GivePenny website. Friends, family or colleagues who want to add a track to your playlist and make a donation do not need to sign up to Spotify or GivePenny in order to do so.

The minimum charity donation is 50p, although you can increase this minimum donation if you wish when you add a track.

 

How Spotify playlist fundraising works on GivePenny

Infographic explaining how playlist fundraising with Spotify works on GivePenny

How playlist fundraising works on GivePenny

 

Tech-for-good startup GivePenny is a charity sponsorship platform that uses a combination of app integration and creative donation methods to enrich the fundraising experience. It has already created integrations with Twitch, Strava and Fitbit.

You can find out more about GivePenny’s Spotify integration on its Playlist Fundraising blog post.

 

More playlist fundraising

 
 

Tags:, , , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />