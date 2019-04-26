RSPB aims to get bird song into the charts

The RSPB is working to “to turn up the volume on nature before it’s too late” by trying to get a charity single of bird song to the top of the music charts.

Pointing out that “56% of UK wildlife is in decline” and that “time’s running out to protect what’s left” the wildlife charity has created a recording of bird song, accompanied by a striking video in which human hands depict a variety of birds. This was created by shadowgrapher Drew Colby.

The two and a half minute single is part of the RSPB’s campaign #LetNatureSing, in which it points to 165 species which are critically endangered in the UK. It reports that, since 1966, the UK has lost more than 40 million birds, primarily due to the destruction of habitats, to pollution and climate change.

The track features “25 of the UK’s most beloved birds” found across all four countries and a multitude of habitats.

According to the RSPB, “it showcases solo divas, such as the blackbird and robin, but also the rhythm section of the great spotted woodpecker and grasshopper warbler. We are blasted by the brass section of duetting cranes, the simple melodies of birds like the great tit, the master-jamming sedge warbler and the incredible booming bass of the bittern.”

Download or stream

The track can be purchased as a download or streamed from various platforms including Amazon, Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music.

It costs 99p to buy/download or £4.84 as an audio CD.

The charity is encouraging the public to do so by 2 May to give the single a chance of reaching the number one position in the charts that week.

Chorus Hub

As part of the campaign the RSPB is inviting the public to sign up for its Chorus Hub. Registered users will receive exclusive content such as features on “nature’s songs” and how nature inspires music, together with other information on the work of the RSPB.

Appropriately enough, the RSPB’s Twitter handle is “@Natures_Voice”.