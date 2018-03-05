GDPR playlist brings music to fundraisers’ ears

Which songs does GDPR make you think of, asked Donorfy’s founder Robin Fisk. Dozens of fundraisers and charity data protection staff responded over the weekend in humorous vein to produce a GDPR Spotify playlist.

The light-hearted crowdsourced playlist features tracks from Abba and Blondie to Ed Sheeran. Each track has a title with some guidance or relevance to GDPR and data protection including:

Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepson

Return To Sender by Elvis Presley

Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie

Complicated by Avril Lavigne

The request was posted on the Fundraising Chat Facebook group and received a rapid response.

Robin Fisk, founder of Donorfy, explains why he started the GDPR playlist. He said: “We know that database managers everywhere are focused on the GDPR deadline, so we thought this playlist would help them as they go about their re-permissioning campaigns and updating their data protection policies…”

Donorfy’s CRM for charities is of course already helping hundreds of charities make sure they are GDPR compliant in time for the May 2018 deadline and beyond.

The tone may be light-hearted but the message is serious. Fisk added: “While your CRM can’t make your organisation GDPR compliant overall, it must provide the tools to enable you to be compliant. So charities across the UK need to become familiar with the requirements of the regulations, and take an honest look at whether their CRM and processes measure up. Donorfy can help up track donors’ permissions and preferences and gives you the tools to do that reliably and securely.”

Donorfy’s GDPR features include a self-service preference centre that enables supporters to set their permissions via the charity’s website, and a full audit trail to show the history of consent and the privacy policy in use at the time.

Listen to Donorfy’s GDPR playlist



Which songs or pieces of music would you add to the playlist? Share your thought in the comments below.