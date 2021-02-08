Don’t Stop cover to help musicians

A new version of Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop is being performed by ‘The Glovebox All Stars’ and sold to raise funds for music industry charities.

The talent performing and producing the song has been pulled together by Adrian Phillips whose music promotions company Glovebox Live staged what turned out to be its last gift on 14th March 2020, just before the first Covid-19 national lockdown.

It is intended to raise funds to help some of the many individual musicians, stage crew and venues who continue to face a bleak future.

Phillips has put together artists and bands that he and his team had worked with over the last six years.

‘Don’t Stop’ is part download single and part video project, with all profits going to help industry charities like Help Musicians UK, The Music Venue Trust and Stagehand.

Why Don’t Stop?

Phillips said that had and the band members had always loved ‘Rumours’ and ‘Don’t Stop’ in particular. “The lyrics are tremendously uplifting and hopeful, the tune as bouncy and as infectious as you can get and it suits the amazing voices we’ve managed to get together”, he said.

The line-up

The line-up includes

songwriter Boo Hewerdine

Elles Bailey

Danny George Wilson (Bennett Wilson Poole)

one-man blues explosion Son of Dave

singer Lady Nade

singer Demi Marriner (winner of the Bob Harris Emerging Artist of the Year Award 2021)

singer-songwriters Sean Taylor, Paul McClure and Olly Wills (The Epstein), Curse of Lono’s Felix Bechtolsheimer, and Joe Hazell and Nashville country star Kaitlyn Baker.

These, together with the Hope & Social Horns, Joe Wilkins on lead guitar and Steve White on drums, form The Glovebox All Stars.

They are also supported by the producer Tony Poole (Bennett Wilson Poole) and editor Josh Coombes from production company Finco.

Don’t Stop will be released free on Bandcamp on Friday 26th February with a ‘donate what you feel’ button and the videos will be on YouTube from the same date.