Great Get Together beer to raise funds for Jo Cox Foundation

A beer produced by a collaboration of brewers will commemorate this weekend’s The Great Get Together events and raise funds for the Jo Cox Foundation.

The Great Get Together Pale Ale has been created, appropriately enough, in a collective effort with the support of Adnams, Arkells, Cliff Quay, Elgoods, Fullers, Harviestoun, Joseph Holts, Joules, J W Lees, Marstons, Palmers, St Austell, Theakstons, Thornbridge and Woodfordes, and social enterprise The Good Beer Co.

The beer is designed to help people across the UK enjoy their Great Get Togethers with family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and their local community.

The Great Get Together takes place over the weekend of 16-18 June, and is a national initiative in memory of Jo Cox MP to inspire people to hold events to enable neighbours to get to know each other better.

The profits from the Great Get Together Pale Ale will go to the Jo Cox Foundation. This will help support its work to bring together communities across the UK in the spirit of Jo’s words: “we have far more in common than that which divides us.

More donations

It is not just the breweries who have shown their support:

Simpsons malt are donating the malt for the beer

Charles Faram are donating the hops

OI are donating the glass for the bottles

Darleys Labels are covering the costs of labels

Colourscan are donating the pump clips for the cask beer.

The Great Get Together Pale Ale is 4.2% abv, golden in colour with flavours of spice, orange peel and biscuit.

This collaboration beer is brewed using Golden promise malted barley and UK grown hops; Fuggles, Goldings, Jester, Chinook and cascade, and fermented with a blend of house yeasts from Marstons, St Austell and J.W.Lees.

Where to buy it?

There are already over 100 pubs across the UK supporting the Great Get Together and stocking Great Get Together Pale Ale. You can also order it online from Adnams for UK-wide delivery.

Trade union GMB is one of many organisations taking part in The Great Get Together:

