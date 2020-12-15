0 Comments
12 contactless ways that charities can fundraise this Christmas
The team at physical-digital marketing specialists Thyngs have shared 12 ideas of how charities can fundraise at Christmas 2020 using contactless methods.
Using the power of the QR code they range from social media selfies and Zoom backgrounds with QR codes, to appeal videos and Christmas cards with a QR code and hidden NFC sticker.
- Thyngs partners with Fidel to speed up Gift Aid donations (20 April 2020)
- Thyngs adds Paypal as option for cashless mobile donations (8 August 2017)
- Norwich hospital charity introduces cashless donations for visitors (3 October 2017)
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]
* We do not share your email or personal details.