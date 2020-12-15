Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

12 contactless ways that charities can fundraise this Christmas

Posted by on 15 December 2020 in News
0 Comments
The team at physical-digital marketing specialists Thyngs have shared 12 ideas of how charities can fundraise at Christmas 2020 using contactless methods.

Using the power of the QR code they range from social media selfies and Zoom backgrounds with QR codes, to appeal videos and Christmas cards with a QR code and hidden NFC sticker.

 

Thyngs infographic
Thyngs infographic showing different ways to give to charity via contactless means

 

 

 

