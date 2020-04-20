Thyngs partners with Fidel to speed up Gift Aid donations

Thyngs has partnered with card-linking API provider Fidel to help charities maximise Gift Aid donations by automating the form filling process for consumers.

Currently, the Gift Aid system requires consumers to fill out a Gift Aid form when they donate to charities. Thyngs will use Fidel’s card-linking API to automate the process for consumers, enabling faster card-linked donations via smartphone. In addition, if consumers consent to their card data being linked, they will be automatically informed in real-time when they can add Gift Aid to card transactions with participating merchants.

In practice, the partnership means that:

A consumer uses one of Thyngs’ contactless donation points

They are asked to link their card using Fidel’s secure SDK

They consent for all transactions made with that card at participating merchants to be monitored

When a transaction qualifying for Gift Aid is made, the consumer is automatically notified in real-time and can approve the donation

Dr Neil Garner, Founder and CEO at Thyngs, said:

“Thyngs was founded to support charities, and we’re passionate about finding new ways for them to get the donations they need. The current pandemic has amplified the urgency to reach out with our immediate and sustainable fundraising solutions. Partnering with Fidel to pilot this hands-free solution could ease the burden, and help consumers to continue to support the causes they care about from home.”

Dev Subrata, Founder and CEO at Fidel, said:

“This partnership will provide another tangible solution to charities that will really help to do some good. Increasing Gift Aid donations by even a few percent will result in a huge increase in revenue right when charities are struggling with donations. This is exactly the type of value we want to create in the fintech ecosystem and we’re delighted to partner with Thyngs to make it happen.”

Thyngs and Fidel are currently looking for brand partners to pilot the Gift Aid scheme. For more information on how to participate, fill out this contact form.