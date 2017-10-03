Norwich hospital charity introduces cashless donations for visitors

Visitors to Norfolk & Norwich University Hospitals are now able to make donations to the NHS Trust charity using a variety of tap-to-donate tools ranging from vinyl stickers and ‘smart’ posters.

The Trust has introduced a number of NFC (near-field communication) items around the hospital that enable visitors to donate with a simple tap of a smartphone.

These include:

‘smart’ posters

ID cards

and vinyl stickers

The Trust is also using the technology to turn (charity-funded) wheelchairs into instant donation points.

The posters will be appearing in waiting areas and key departments around the hospital, and vinyl stickers are being applied to the portering chairs used by patients and their families. The chairs are an ideal position for the donation stickers, as the hospital charity funds additional equipment and facilities like them to make a difference to patients’ experience at the hospital.

The posters feature images of staff members and examples of charitable spending, together with a call to give.

Thyngs

The hospital is using the services of mobile marketing and commerce platform Thyngs to provide the cashless giving functions.

Using the Thyngs platform, visitors can complete a donation in as few as three taps, capturing Gift Aid declarations in the process. The process is mobile-optimised, secure and fast.

Different donation pages are used for each area in the hospital, and the content can be updated remotely at any time.

In addition, each poster, ID badge, and wheelchair is automatically tracked, so the charity can see which formats, departments, locations, and wording elicit the best response.

Neil Garner, CEO of Thyngs, said: “There are significant opportunities for NHS Trusts to drive patient and visitor engagement, feedback, and – as in this case, charitable donations – via mobile interaction. With our track record in the charity sector and our G-Cloud 9 supplier status, we look forward to helping many more trusts around the country implement similar campaigns quickly and cost-effectively.”

671 total views, 671 views today