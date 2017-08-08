Thyngs adds PayPal as option for cashless mobile donations

Mobile promixity platform Thyngs now offers PayPal as a payment option for charities that use its service to handle cashless mobile donations.

People will now be able to use PayPal when they use one of Thyngs’ tap and scan cashless donation functions in a variety of fundraising situations – on a direct mail appeal, on physical items such as plastic collecting boxes, and in person. Thyngs adds QR codes, NFC and Bluetooth beacons to objects and locations, connecting them to mobile content and/or payment services.

PayPal has more than 200 million active account holders and is therefore a standard method of payment and donation used by many charities and on other online giving platforms.

Thyngs enables printed materials and physical objects to be transformed into cashless giving opportunities for charities. The platform also enables the collection of Gift Aid declarations and provides real-time performance data.

As well as charities, the company also provides services to the entertainment, events, heritage, retail and public sectors.

Nicola Longfield, Director of Small & Medium Business & Charity, PayPal, said: “PayPal’s technology leads the industry in payment processing options. We are pleased to offer Thyngs’ charity customers a more secure and effective way to accept cashless mobile donations from their supporters.”

“We’re delighted to be able offer PayPal as another core payment option through our platform,” said Neil Garner, CEO of Thyngs. “It furthers our objective of providing our clients and their supporters with the best possible on-the-go donation experience, helping to make cashless donations as familiar, easy and convenient as giving with cash.”

337 total views, 337 views today