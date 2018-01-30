A knitting kit for Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich, raised £12,600 before Christmas.

Welsh homelessness charity, The Wallich, John Lewis Cardiff and Harlequin Printing & Packaging created the knitting kit called the One Knit Wonder. The 1,260 boxes commissioned had completely sold out the weekend before Christmas. The kit contained everything needed to knit a beanie hat from scratch.

The kit sold for £12 at John Lewis Cardiff for a limited time before Christmas with £10 from every One Knit Wonder going to The Wallich.

The One Knit Wonder was designed by The Wallich and contained chunky wool, knitting needles, and a knitting pattern for a woolly hat. Knitters were encouraged to wear, gift or donate their completed hat.

Mike Walmsley, Corporate Fundraising Manager, at The Wallich said:

“We are so grateful to John Lewis Cardiff for helping us do something about homelessness and to Harlequin for donating the packaging, free of charge, and making our vision come to life.”

Cliff Vanstone, Head of Branch, at John Lewis Cardiff said:

“The One Knit Wonder has a serious message but we’re delighted to have worked with The Wallich on a product that is both fun and has helped raise money for a great charity.”

The Wallich has been shortlisted for a Third Sector Award Cymru 2017, under the Most Innovative Fundraising category, for One Knit Wonder. The results will be announced on 8 February 2018.

