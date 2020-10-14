Giving Tuesday UK launches GiveBack2020 initiative to encourage support for charities

Giving Tuesday UK has introduced a fundraising initiative for this year’s event in support of the country’s charities.

GivingTuesday 2020 takes place on 1 December, and new for this year in the UK it will include GiveBack2020, specifically designed to encourage support for charities.

GiveBack2020 is an initiative from Giving Tuesday UK and its partners to help charities by encouraging people to give back to those that have supported them, their families and communities throughout the pandemic, and help them survive, whether through donations of time, money or other assistance.

We are proud to announce the launch of #GiveBack2020 – a chance to take something positive from this year and help make a difference for the charities who have supported us, our families & our communities throughout the pandemic. Get involved! #GivingTuesday — #GivingTuesday – 1 December 2020 (@givingtuesdayuk) October 13, 2020

Giving Tuesday suggests that charities ask their supporters to get involved in GiveBack2020, explaining what they would like them to GiveBack depending on the need: such as donations, volunteers, support for a campaign, or professional support, and why.

It has published a toolkit of resources to help, including ideas, social media assets and a template press release on its site.

Last year in the UK, GivingTuesday saw £14.2m given in donations via Visa alone: the equivalent to almost £10,000 a minute. This year has already seen one GivingTuesday event with an extra day of global action, #GivingTuesdayNow, taking place on 5 May in response to Covid-19. This was designed to drive giving as well as action, and to support communities and non-profits around the world.