Giving Tuesday: the fundraising round up

It’s Giving Tuesday 2018, and more than 2,000 charities and businesses are taking part. Last year over $300m was raised online globally in 24 hours, with participants from over 150 countries so all eyes are on today’s event to see if that total can be broken. Here’s a selection of some of the activity taking place in the UK.

It's #GivingTuesday! We can now share our exciting news with you. Today we launch a @GoFundMeUK for our 1st full fundraising campaign 🎉We've an incredible coalition of small charities & ambitious 2019 plans. With your help we can support even more smalls😍https://t.co/EFjnMJyZhI pic.twitter.com/JJ4G6Dbdlx — Small Charities Coalition (@sccoalition) November 27, 2018

Small Charities Coalition has launched its first GoFundMe campaign. It is looking to raise £10,000 to enable it to help more small charities.

You’ve probably heard of #BlackFriday, but did you know that there’s also #GivingTuesday for charities? Next week @pwcfoundationuk launches the Spare Change Campaign – asking @PwC_UK staff to bring in old coins and foreign currency which will be donated to our charity partners. — Lucy Gresswell (@GresswellLucy) November 21, 2018

PwC Foundation is launching an initiative on Giving Tuesday that will see it ask PwC UK staff to bring in old coins and foreign currency to donate to its charity partners.

A massive thank you to our #GivingTuesday partners @thomsonreuters for donating space on their Jumbotron so we can spread the word! 📺 https://t.co/BKzA49z8aq — CAF (@cafonline) November 27, 2018

Thomson Reuters has donated space on its Jumbotron to Charities Aid Foundation, which runs Giving Tuesday in the UK, to help it spread the word about Giving Tuesday.

Great news from PayPal for this #GivingTuesday. PayPal will be doubling donations received through the PayPal fundraising page and the PayPal App, up to a maximum of £50,000 total matching donations today.

One day to make a world of difference!https://t.co/qknQMlmmT8 pic.twitter.com/IFerhMGqlQ — RNLI (@RNLI) November 27, 2018

PayPal is doubling donations given through its app and fundraising page, up to a total of £50,000 in matching donations. Any of the 150,000 charities listed in the PayPal Giving Fund directory can benefit from the matched giving opportunity.

On @givingtuesdayuk (27th November), @givepennyuk has partnered with @Shelter to stream all of their favourite video games from 9 – 5pm on their Twitch channel https://t.co/3We5zhsaY4 to help fight homelessness. Join us and set up a fundraising page: https://t.co/8QTX1wGY2u pic.twitter.com/DEvdqdShI9 — GivePenny (@givepennyuk) November 19, 2018

Give Penny has partnered with Shelter in a national campaign ‘Level up for Shelter.’ Working with GivePenny, Shelter is asking people to livestream their favourite video games for 135 minutes or more to raise money and awareness for the 135 families that find themselves homeless every day in Britain. To kick off the “Level Up for Shelter” campaign, staff members from Shelter and GivePenny are teaming up today to livestream games between 9am and 5pm through Shelter’s new Twitch channel .

Happy #GivingTuesday! 💙 TODAY ONLY – we're giving a BONUS 50p donation to charity for EVERY PERSON who shops via @GiveasyouLive! Simply shop online via our website or iOS app and we'll make the donation on top of the £ you raise from your purchase! — Give as you Live 💙 (@giveasyoulive) November 27, 2018

Give as you Live is giving an extra 50p to charity for every person who shops via the site or app today.

This Giving Tuesday, and for the rest of the week, developer of renewable energy products Deciwatt will be turning off all other buying options on its Indiegogo page apart from the options which allow customers to ‘give’ one, rather than buy one. Options range from helping one family, to helping 100, and Buy1Give1 to Buy2Give20.

Launched on 26 November on Crowdfunder.co.uk in time for Giving Tuesday, Brewgooder is asking drinkers to help it crowdfund the repair of 12 broken wells across Malawi and turn on the clean water for thousands of people. In return, it will be offering rewards for participation include limited edition Christmas jumpers, festive gift cards, t-shirts, and plenty of its craft lager.

This year we’ve once again partnered with @DogsTrust the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, on an exclusive collection especially for dog lovers. Be the first to get your hands on it by signing up to our waitlist! Sign up here: https://t.co/x0m7i9pBfl pic.twitter.com/15BCLXXahB — Radley (@Radley_London) November 18, 2018

Dogs Trust is teaming up with Radley London once more, with an exclusive collection from which 15% of the sale price of every item goes back to Dogs Trust to help the 15,000 animals cared for by the charity every year. The collection features a fun print inspired by some of the charity’s rehomed dogs, as well as a Dogs Trust print lining.

Place2Be is taking part in Giving Tuesday for the first time this year. The charity will be using the Giving Tuesday platform to raise awareness at a time when so many children and young people are facing mental health issues. The charity is hoping to reach 100 more children and will be asking their supporters to donate as little as £7, a minimal amount that can give one more child the chance to talk through and find ways to cope in difficult times.

The National Gallery has secured matched funding to double all donations made on Giving Tuesday, which it hopes will encourage the public to give even more on 27 November.

Lots of charities are asking for support, and also giving thanks today for all the help provided by their supporters. Here’s a selection:

Today we’re giving thanks to all of the incredible volunteers who give up their time to support our life saving research! #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/YOXKdYN2zu — BHF (@TheBHF) November 27, 2018

Happy #GivingTuesday! Feeling generous? Today we are spreading the word about fundraising appeals across our movement, keep your eyes peeled for projects you might be interested in donating to 👀💚 pic.twitter.com/K6vgxmtZRj — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) November 27, 2018