Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Giving Tuesday: the fundraising round up

Posted by on 27 November 2018 in News
0 Comments
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday: the fundraising round up

It’s 2018, and more than 2,000 charities and businesses are taking part. Last year over $300m was raised online globally in 24 hours, with participants from over 150 countries so all eyes are on today’s event to see if that total can be broken. Here’s a selection of some of the activity taking place in the UK. 

 

Small Charities Coalition has launched its first GoFundMe campaign. It is looking to raise £10,000 to enable it to help more small charities.

 

PwC Foundation is launching an initiative on Giving Tuesday that will see it ask PwC UK staff to bring in old coins and foreign currency to donate to its charity partners.

 

Thomson Reuters has donated space on its Jumbotron to Charities Aid Foundationwhich runs Giving Tuesday in the UK, to help it spread the word about Giving Tuesday.

 

PayPal is doubling donations given through its app and fundraising page, up to a total of £50,000 in matching donations. Any of the 150,000 charities listed in the PayPal Giving Fund directory can benefit from the matched giving opportunity.

 

Give Penny has partnered with Shelter in a national campaign ‘Level up for Shelter.’ Working with GivePenny, Shelter is asking people to livestream their favourite video games for 135 minutes or more to raise money and awareness for the 135 families that find themselves homeless every day in Britain. To kick off the “Level Up for Shelter” campaign, staff members from Shelter and GivePenny are teaming up today to livestream games between 9am and 5pm through Shelter’s new Twitch channel.

 

Give as you Live is giving an extra 50p to charity for every person who shops via the site or app today.

 

Deciwatt

This Giving Tuesday, and for the rest of the week, developer of renewable energy products Deciwatt will be turning off all other buying options on its Indiegogo page apart from the options which allow customers to ‘give’ one, rather than buy one. Options range from helping one family, to helping 100, and Buy1Give1 to Buy2Give20.

 

Launched on 26 November on Crowdfunder.co.uk in time for Giving Tuesday, Brewgooder is asking drinkers to help it crowdfund the repair of 12 broken wells across Malawi and turn on the clean water for thousands of people. In return, it will be offering rewards for participation include limited edition Christmas jumpers, festive gift cards, t-shirts, and plenty of its craft lager.

 

Dogs Trust is teaming up with Radley London once more, with an exclusive collection from which 15% of the sale price of every item goes back to Dogs Trust to help the 15,000 animals cared for by the charity every year. The collection features a fun print inspired by some of the charity’s rehomed dogs, as well as a Dogs Trust print lining.

 

Place2Be is taking part in Giving Tuesday for the first time this year. The charity will be using the Giving Tuesday platform to raise awareness at a time when so many children and young people are facing mental health issues. The charity is hoping to reach 100 more children and will be asking their supporters to donate as little as £7, a minimal amount that can give one more child the chance to talk through and find ways to cope in difficult times.

 

 

The National Gallery has secured matched funding to double all donations made on Giving Tuesday, which it hopes will encourage the public to give even more on 27 November.

 

Lots of charities are asking for support, and also giving thanks today for all the help provided by their supporters. Here’s a selection:

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />