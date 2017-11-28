Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

#GivingTuesday sees almost 2,000 charities & businesses take part

Posted by on 28 November 2017 in News
Almost 2,000 charities and businesses, as well as many individuals, are taking part in today’s #GivingTuesday , according to The Charities Aid Foundation, which coordinates the event in the UK.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday encourages people to do good for others, such as donating money to charity, volunteering in their community, or offering to help a friend or neighbour. Many businesses and charities also take part with #GivingTuesday partners including BT, the Big Give, Morrisons, RBS, The Entertainer, Sainsbury’s, RSPCA and Save the Children.

Some of the activities planned by CAF’s #givingtuesday partners include:

  • RBS is matching staff payroll giving donations, emailing all My Reward customers, promoting messages via social media and ATMs, and engaging with charity partners
  • Thomson Reuters is encouraging people to sign up to payroll giving and a volunteering scheme
  • Facebook is matching donations on its platform up to £200k
  • BT is lighting up its tower to promote #givingtuesday
  • Mastercard is encouraging its staff and cardholders to get involved. Employees can make a donation to charity that Mastercard will match, and when Mastercard holders make a donation of £5 to The World Food Programme, which can feed a whole class of children, it will be doubled
  • Morrisons is running in-store promotions including its first ever ‘’ bouquet, which sees 50p from each sale go to CLIC Sargent. The store is also giving customers the option to add £1 to their bill at checkouts, which will go directly to the charity

  • Toy store The Entertainer will be playing a promotional video, putting posters in store windows and running an internal campaign on payroll giving
  • Radley has teamed up with Dogs Trust to launch a dog walking backpack and matching coin purses, which will launch on #givingtuesday. 15% of each sale will go directly to Dogs Trust

  • Camelot lottery winners will be building ‘gingerbread play houses’ for Zoe’s Place Children’s Hospice in Middlesbrough
  • Sainsbury’s is promoting its GAYE scheme
  • PayPal is launching its Turkey Dash Christmas campaign, which will encourage donations to eight major UK charities. A CGI turkey representing each charity will compete in a race, broadcast on Channel 4 on December 15th. Online donations from the charities’ supporters will help each turkey ‘train’ for the race

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

