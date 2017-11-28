GivingTuesday sees almost 2,000 charities & businesses take part

Almost 2,000 charities and businesses, as well as many individuals, are taking part in today’s #GivingTuesday , according to The Charities Aid Foundation, which coordinates the event in the UK.
Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday encourages people to do good for others, such as donating money to charity, volunteering in their community, or offering to help a friend or neighbour. Many businesses and charities also take part with #GivingTuesday partners including BT, the Big Give, Morrisons, RBS, The Entertainer, Sainsbury’s, RSPCA and Save the Children.
Some of the activities planned by CAF’s #givingtuesday partners include:
- RBS is matching staff payroll giving donations, emailing all My Reward customers, promoting messages via social media and ATMs, and engaging with charity partners
- Thomson Reuters is encouraging people to sign up to payroll giving and a volunteering scheme
- Facebook is matching donations on its platform up to £200k
- BT is lighting up its tower to promote #givingtuesday
- Mastercard is encouraging its staff and cardholders to get involved. Employees can make a donation to charity that Mastercard will match, and when Mastercard holders make a donation of £5 to The World Food Programme, which can feed a whole class of children, it will be doubled
- Morrisons is running in-store promotions including its first ever ‘Giving Tuesday’ bouquet, which sees 50p from each sale go to CLIC Sargent. The store is also giving customers the option to add £1 to their bill at checkouts, which will go directly to the charity
I think half the flowers are fuschia/
The others are sort of off white/
Buy them from @Morrisons & donate to @CLIC_Sargent/
And you'll have done #GivingTuesday right. pic.twitter.com/kLj3AM7aRg
— JoeBurns (@JoeBurnsMCR) November 28, 2017
- Toy store The Entertainer will be playing a promotional video, putting posters in store windows and running an internal campaign on payroll giving
- Radley has teamed up with Dogs Trust to launch a dog walking backpack and matching coin purses, which will launch on #givingtuesday. 15% of each sale will go directly to Dogs Trust
Love dogs and fashion? @radley_london & @dogstrust have teamed up to bring you something special for #givingtuesday https://t.co/oLaWFaOREP pic.twitter.com/vyfZOZqJt5
— #givingtuesday UK (@givingtuesdayuk) October 24, 2017
- Camelot lottery winners will be building ‘gingerbread play houses’ for Zoe’s Place Children’s Hospice in Middlesbrough
- Sainsbury’s is promoting its GAYE scheme
- PayPal is launching its Turkey Dash Christmas campaign, which will encourage donations to eight major UK charities. A CGI turkey representing each charity will compete in a race, broadcast on Channel 4 on December 15th. Online donations from the charities’ supporters will help each turkey ‘train’ for the race
- Find more examples of GivingTuesday 2017 activity in Madeleine Sugden’s round-up.
