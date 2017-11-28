GivingTuesday sees almost 2,000 charities & businesses take part

Almost 2,000 charities and businesses, as well as many individuals, are taking part in today’s #GivingTuesday , according to The Charities Aid Foundation, which coordinates the event in the UK.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday encourages people to do good for others, such as donating money to charity, volunteering in their community, or offering to help a friend or neighbour. Many businesses and charities also take part with #GivingTuesday partners including BT, the Big Give, Morrisons, RBS, The Entertainer, Sainsbury’s, RSPCA and Save the Children.

Some of the activities planned by CAF’s #givingtuesday partners include:

RBS is matching staff payroll giving donations, emailing all My Reward customers, promoting messages via social media and ATMs, and engaging with charity partners

Thomson Reuters is encouraging people to sign up to payroll giving and a volunteering scheme

Facebook is matching donations on its platform up to £200k

BT is lighting up its tower to promote #givingtuesday

I think half the flowers are fuschia/

The others are sort of off white/

Buy them from @Morrisons & donate to @CLIC_Sargent/

And you'll have done #GivingTuesday right. pic.twitter.com/kLj3AM7aRg — JoeBurns (@JoeBurnsMCR) November 28, 2017

Toy store The Entertainer will be playing a promotional video, putting posters in store windows and running an internal campaign on payroll giving

Radley has teamed up with Dogs Trust to launch a dog walking backpack and matching coin purses, which will launch on #givingtuesday. 15% of each sale will go directly to Dogs Trust

Camelot lottery winners will be building ‘gingerbread play houses’ for Zoe’s Place Children’s Hospice in Middlesbrough

Sainsbury’s is promoting its GAYE scheme

is promoting its GAYE scheme PayPal is launching its Turkey Dash Christmas campaign, which will encourage donations to eight major UK charities. A CGI turkey representing each charity will compete in a race, broadcast on Channel 4 on December 15th. Online donations from the charities’ supporters will help each turkey ‘train’ for the race

