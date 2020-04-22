6 charity singles for coronavirus-related causes

One of the many ways funds are being raised around the country to support both frontline workers and those impacted by the coronavirus is through music. Here is a round up of some of the recent charity singles.

You’ll Never Walk Alone

Having raised almost £28m so far for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden, Captain Tom Moore now has the week’s top trending song, which is also raising funds for the charity.

Captain Tom Moore, Michael Ball, and the NHS Voices of Care Choir have united on a cover of the Rodgers & Hammerstein / Gerry & The Pacemakers’ hit You’ll Never Walk Alone.

According to the Official Charts, the track scored the highest new entry after 48 hours with almost 36,000 copies (mainly downloads) sold. All of Captain Tom, Michael Ball and Decca Records’ proceeds from the single will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 20, 2020

Times Like These

BBC Radio 1 has announced a charity single performed by 23 pop stars. Artists from the UK and around the world are coming together for the most ambitious Live Lounge in its history, in support of the global effort to stay safe and stay home. The Stay Home Live Lounge will be released at midday on Thursday 23 April and will see stars including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Anne-Marie, Rita Ora, and Jess Glynne collaborate on a cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These, with the accompanying video to receive its world exclusive premiere during BBC One’s The Big Night In.

The BBC will also release the song as a single, with UK net profits to be combined with funds raised by The Big Night In. These funds will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to vulnerable people across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. International net profits will go towards the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

Thank You Baked Potato

Comedian Matt Lucas has also been raising funds for charity with his Thank You Baked Potato song. Released earlier in the month, all proceeds are going to Feed NHS, a campaign to raise £1m to provide 6,000 meals a day for critical care staff in London hospitals during the pandemic.

My official debut single is now available to pre-order on iTunes! Please support and share the news,,, all my proceeds are going to the NHS! Big love everyone! #nhsheroes #molars https://t.co/69KrSjzFZh pic.twitter.com/hJB9PTE74S — Singing Dentist (@DentistSinging) April 7, 2020

I Like Your Molars

The Singing Dentist, otherwise known as Dr Milad Shadrooh has released his official debut single ‘I Like Your Molars’, and will be donating all proceeds to NHS Charities Together. It is available globally on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and other platforms.

Home (City of Dreaming Spires)

Home (City of Dreaming Spires) was released on 6 April in aid of the Royal Medical Benevolent Fund. The song was recorded by producer George Shilling, and is written and performed by the Oxford based three-piece band ‘The Ideas’. The video features a live recording of the band from their separate homes, in current Covid-19 isolation.

Anytime You Need a Friend

Members of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS staff choir Breathe Harmony have created an international recording of Mariah Carey’s ‘Anytime You Need a Friend’ in partnership with Musical Director Mike King and MyCool Music Foundation. Over 100 musicians and singers from across the world have participated with participants from countries including the UK, USA, Barbados, Canada, Italy, Spain, Poland, South Africa, Australia, France, Belgium and Greece. All money raised will be split equally between Breathe Arts Health Research and MyCool Music Foundation to enable them to continue delivering creative projects designed to improve health and wellbeing for patients and healthcare professionals in hospitals and healthcare settings.