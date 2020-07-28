£2.25 million Emergency Grassroots Music Venues Fund launches

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced a £2.5 million fund to support grassroots live music venues at imminent risk of insolvency, and administered by Arts Council England.
The Emergency Grassroots Music Venues Fund is part of the £1.57 billion package announced recently to support the UK’s culture and heritage sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. It aims to support grassroots live music venues financially sustainable before Covid-19, but now at imminent risk of insolvency, to remain solvent until 30 September 2020.
Venues presenting live grassroots music events in any music genre, including multi-arts venues that host other events and entertainment alongside a main programme of music, and that play a significant role for their communities in developing talent, can apply.
Grants between £1,000 and £80,000 are available to cover operational costs incurred between 4 August and 30 September 2020.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive for Arts Council England, said:
“Grassroots live music venues perform a vital role in England’s music ecology. As well as nurturing the next generation of talent across a huge range of musical genres, these are the places that spark that special connection between audiences and professional musicians. So, we’re very happy to be administering this investment on behalf of DCMS to help make a positive difference to live music venues in villages, towns and cities across the country.”
