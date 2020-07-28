£2.25 million Emergency Grassroots Music Venues Fund launches

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced a £2.5 million fund to support grassroots live music venues at imminent risk of insolvency, and administered by Arts Council England.

The Emergency Grassroots Music Venues Fund is part of the £1.57 billion package announced recently to support the UK’s culture and heritage sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. It aims to support grassroots live music venues financially sustainable before Covid-19, but now at imminent risk of insolvency, to remain solvent until 30 September 2020.

Venues presenting live grassroots music events in any music genre, including multi-arts venues that host other events and entertainment alongside a main programme of music, and that play a significant role for their communities in developing talent, can apply.

Grants between £1,000 and £80,000 are available to cover operational costs incurred between 4 August and 30 September 2020.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive for Arts Council England, said: