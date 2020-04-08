BBC to host Big Night In for Comic Relief & Children in Need

The BBC is hosting a special fundraising event to raise funds for its biggest charity partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief and their work supporting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The special night of programming, The Big Night In, will be on BBC One on Thursday 23 April from 7-10pm and will see BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief come together for the very first time for a special night of television.

The live show, produced by BBC Studios Entertainment, will offer entertainment whilst also celebrating and rewarding those going the extra mile to support their communities during the current crisis.

It will feature some of the country’s favourite famous faces as well as surprises, ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, and live music performances from artists’ homes.

Funds raised on the night will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need. This funding will provide vital emergency support to ensure vulnerable people of all ages are safe, warm and fed, and will also ensure that they are able to continue to learn, and stay connected in order to combat isolation and loneliness.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, commented:

“These are challenging times for all of us, and the pandemic will have a significant impact on the most vulnerable people in our society. The Big Night In will offer the chance for everyone to (virtually) get together to celebrate the kindness and heroism of those making a real difference in their communities, and to support people across the UK who need our help now more than ever.”

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, added: