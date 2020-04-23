Five BBC radio stations host #BBCsingalong in honour of charity fundraisers

This morning five BBC national radio stations hosted The Great British Singalong in honour of charity workers and fundraisers.

Listeners were invited earlier this week to submit their suggestions for appropriate songs to be included this morning. Many fundraisers and charity workers got in touch with the various stations, as did friends, colleagues and families to thank publicly a charity worker in their life.

The participating stations were Radio 1, Radio 1 Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and Asian Network. This is the fourth Great British Singalong, created in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lauren Laverne hosted the #UKSingalong for charity workers and fundraisers on BBC Radio 6 Music. Introducing the station’s track, she said: “From us at BBC 6 Music This is all at once a thank you to and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of charity workers and fundraisers out there”.

It was the perfect opportunity publicly to thank and acknowledge fundraisers and charity colleagues:

Hi @laurenlaverne Great #UKSingalong today!! Please say a big hello to the amazing team @kidneycareuk Many of whom are kidney patients themselves, working so hard to make sure everyone affected by kidney disease has the help and support they need. An inspirational team! 👏❤️👏 https://t.co/Gkj29XNvWH — Samantha Lane (she/her) 🌈 (@babbamoo) April 23, 2020

Can we also do a shout out for those charity workers who work in the animal sector. @Seal_Sanctuary in Gweek Cornwall . They do amazing work rescuing injured wild seals Love Stanley xx🐾🐾 .#Cornwall #sealsanctuary #sealifetrust #seals #rescuingseals #aaylastanley pic.twitter.com/im1DBsmF6B — melanie (@cherrycola888) April 23, 2020

As well as individual fundraisers being acknowledged, charity teams such as those at Marie Curie, Adoption UK, Charity Link, Maggie’s Centres, CLIC Sargent, There With You, The Children’s Trust, Second Step, Fresh Start and partner food charities in Edinburgh, Extra Time and Sussex charities, The Prince’s Trust, Mind, Citizens Advice, Alzheimer’s Society, Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice, member charities of the Disasters Emergency Committee, Kidney Research, and Ashgate Hospice were also praised, as were people at fundraising agencies and suppliers like Crowdfunder.

Grantmakers, mental health charities, food delivery services, youth charities, hospice-at-home, addiction charities, air ambulance charities, social enterprises – there were plenty of public posts on social media as well as those read out on air.

Charity staff on furlough who were volunteering at other charities received several mentions.

It’s all about the #charity workers and #fundraiser teams on our show today. The #UKSingalong and #PeoplesPlaylist is dedicated to them. And if you want us to mention someone in your life doing that work tell us all about them here @BBC6Music — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) April 23, 2020

The songs

First in on Radio 6 Music, just before the #UKSingalong got underway, was All You Good Good People by Embrace.

The five songs chosen were:

"Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends." 🧡 This one's dedicated to all those amazing charity workers and fundraisers.#NowPlaying @zoetheball #BBCSingalong — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) April 23, 2020

SEE ALSO: Six charity singles for coronavirus-related causes (23 April 2020)

"You give a little love …and it all comes back to you …" Thanks for the Bugsy love this morning #bbcsingalong and thanks for supporting our brilliant charity workers and fundraisers… https://t.co/wlEnke732l — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) April 23, 2020

Inspired choice for the #uksingalong ⁦@BBC6Music⁩ – I’m singing along in the newsbooth! Love Bugsy Malone. Thinking of all the fundraisers and charity workers today pic.twitter.com/sq0RRxirmS — Clare Runacres (@ClareNews2) April 23, 2020

Thank you from fundraisers

Many fundraisers thanked Lauren Laverne and the BBC for their public acknowledgement of the work by fundraisers and charity staff. Charity staff as a sector don’t often get acknowledged, sometimes quite the opposite.

Indeed, Laverne said:

“I have been quite surprised by the reaction… I felt this has been felt particularly appreciated by fundraisers and charity workers. And I was quite surprised by the sense that came through that sometimes people in that sector get a hard time for what they do. I got a lot of messages saying that last night, which I have to say I found quite surprising and shocking. So if you are feeling a little under-appreciated for what you do then please don’t because the messages are coming thick and fast sharing love and appreciation.”

Charities wouldn’t exist as we know them, and be there when we need them, if it wasn’t for fundraisers. So glad to hear fundraising celebrated & recognised on @BBC6Music today – donating makes people feel better, connected to something bigger than them, & changes the world — Daniel Fluskey (@danielfluskey) April 23, 2020

A shout out to all the amazing donors and supporters who make our work possible! Their generosity and kindness has been what has kept me going when it's been hard and stressful and worrying. x — Lesley Pinder (@Skipinder) April 23, 2020

What a boost! @BBCMusic6 #UKSingalong #PeoplesPlaylist Shout outs to all the fundraisers from across the country bringing in much needed funds – we're grateful for everything you do #proudfundraiser pic.twitter.com/THQ6EWGR6Z — Felicity (@felicity_iof) April 23, 2020

It's incredible how much this means to fundraisers up and down the country, thanks for shining a light on the vital work our sector does. Humanity in action. Humans are amazing x — Wayne Murray (@WayneTheMurray) April 23, 2020

More from the BBC

Of course, tonight the BBC is supporting the Big Night In, the first ever collaboration between Comic Relief and BBC Children in Need: