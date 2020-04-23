Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Five BBC radio stations host #BBCsingalong in honour of charity fundraisers

This morning five national stations hosted The Great British Singalong in honour of charity workers and fundraisers.

Listeners were invited earlier this week to submit their suggestions for appropriate songs to be included this morning. Many fundraisers and charity workers got in touch with the various stations, as did friends, colleagues and families to thank publicly a charity worker in their life.

The participating stations were Radio 1, Radio 1 Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and Asian Network. This is the fourth Great British Singalong, created in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lauren Laverne hosted the #UKSingalong for charity workers and fundraisers on BBC Radio 6 Music. Introducing the station’s track, she said: “From us at BBC 6 Music This is all at once a thank you to and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of charity workers and fundraisers out there”.

It was the perfect opportunity publicly to thank and acknowledge fundraisers and charity colleagues:

 

 

As well as individual fundraisers being acknowledged, charity teams such as those at Marie Curie, Adoption UK, Charity Link, Maggie’s Centres, CLIC Sargent, There With You, The Children’s Trust, Second Step, Fresh Start and partner food charities in Edinburgh, Extra Time and Sussex charities, The Prince’s Trust, Mind, Citizens Advice, Alzheimer’s Society, Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice, member charities of the Disasters Emergency Committee, Kidney Research, and Ashgate Hospice were also praised, as were people at fundraising agencies and suppliers like Crowdfunder.

Grantmakers, mental health charities, food delivery services, youth charities, hospice-at-home, addiction charities, air ambulance charities, social enterprises – there were plenty of public posts on social media as well as those read out on air.

Charity staff on furlough who were volunteering at other charities received several mentions.

 

 

 

The songs

First in on Radio 6 Music, just before the #UKSingalong got underway, was All You Good Good People by Embrace.

The five songs chosen were:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you from fundraisers

Many fundraisers thanked Lauren Laverne and the BBC for their public acknowledgement of the work by fundraisers and charity staff. Charity staff as a sector don’t often get acknowledged, sometimes quite the opposite.

Indeed, Laverne said:

“I have been quite surprised by the reaction… I felt this has been felt particularly appreciated by fundraisers and charity workers. And I was quite surprised by the sense that came through that sometimes people in that sector get a hard time for what they do. I got a lot of messages saying that last night, which I have to say I found quite surprising and shocking. So if you are feeling a little under-appreciated for what you do then please don’t because the messages are coming thick and fast sharing love and appreciation.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from the BBC

Of course, tonight the BBC is supporting the Big Night In, the first ever collaboration between Comic Relief and :

 

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

