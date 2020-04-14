Barclays launches £100 million COVID-19 Community Aid Package

Barclays has launched The Barclays Foundation to deliver a £100 million package to charities tackling the impact of COVID-19.

The £100m package is in two parts: a corporate contribution of £50m will go to a variety of charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and in alleviating the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis. While most of this money will be for the UK, some will also go to Barclays’ international markets, including the USA and India.

Barclays has also made a £50m commitment to match personal donations made by employees to local charities of their choice working to support communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Including employee donations, the package could reach £150m for charities. Barclays has announced that senior staff will be donating part of their salaries: Barclays PLC Chairman, Nigel Higgins, Group CEO, Jes Staley, and the Group Finance Director, Tushar Morzaria, will each donate a third of their fixed pay for the next six months to charities engaged in supporting vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19. Their donations will be matched in full by the company under the matched donation programme.

Commenting on the launch of the package, Barclays Group CEO, Jes Staley, said: