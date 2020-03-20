Julia and Hans Rausing Trust gives £2.5m to healthcare charities tackling COVID-19

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust is donating £2.5 million pounds to support efforts dealing with the fallout from COVID 19.

The gift is being given to selected charities and organisations that are dealing with the immediate healthcare needs across the UK.

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust is a charitable fund that supports organisations and initiatives that “provide benefit to society in the UK”.

The donations include:

£500,000 to CW+, the charity of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust , money which will go towards their Rapid Response Fund, to provide equipment, technology, staff relief and volunteer recruitment for the COVID-19 pandemic.

, money which will go towards their Rapid Response Fund, to provide equipment, technology, staff relief and volunteer recruitment for the COVID-19 pandemic. £500,000 to Helpforce , a charity which works with hospitals and health services to provide volunteers and enable people to volunteer in this sector.

, a charity which works with hospitals and health services to provide volunteers and enable people to volunteer in this sector. £725,000 to FareShare, a network of charitable food redistributors which will be providing food parcels for direct delivery to those in need across the country. FareShare aims to provide an additional 8 million meals to vulnerable people in the coming year.

Julia and Hans Rausing said: “This is an extraordinarily tough time for everyone across the country, particularly for the most vulnerable in society. There are a number of charities and organisations that are at the forefront of this pandemic, and we hope these donations can help them continue their excellent work when it has never been more needed.”

To date the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust has provided over 220 grants totalling more than £200 million. Funding is given to organisations working within three main areas:

Health and wellbeing

Welfare and education

Arts and culture.

Other recipients

The other organisations receiving the funding are: