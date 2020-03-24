£2.9 billion available for local authorities to support vulnerable people

The Department of Health and Social Care and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government have allocated £2.9 billion of funding to local authorities to support vulnerable people, including people who are homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding is from the £500 billion COVID-19 fund announced in the Budget.

£1.6 billion will go to local authorities to help them respond to other coronavirus (COVID-19) pressures across all the services they deliver, such as increasing support for the adult social care workforce and for services helping the most vulnerable, including homeless people.

£1.3 billion will be used to enhance the NHS discharge process so patients who no longer need urgent treatment can return home safely and quickly.

The funding will cover the follow-on care costs for adults in social care, or people who need additional support, when they are out of hospital and back in their homes, community settings, or care settings.

Responding to the announcement, Rick Henderson, Chief Executive of Homeless Link, said: