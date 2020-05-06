Barclays has launched its 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme and is inviting charities to apply.

Through the 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme, Barclays will make 100 donations of £100k to registered charities in the UK to support immediate Covid-19 relief work in communities across the country.

The money represents an initial investment of £10m from Barclays’ £100m Community Aid Package, which was announced on 7 April.

Charities applying must demonstrate a track record of delivering impactful, on-the-ground support that directly meets the needs of vulnerable communities facing social and economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. They must also be able to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities by deploying the donation within six months of receiving funds.

Applications are open now, until 22 May, and more details and an online application form can be found on Barclays’ website. The bank expects to begin distributing funds in June.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley said:

“Ten days ago we made our first donation from the Community Aid Package, supporting the Felix Project in its mission to rescue surplus food from wholesalers and deliver it direct to food banks, schools, other charities and emergency food hubs in London. I’m delighted that from today, eligible charities will be able to apply for funding to support their efforts right across the UK. “We know that the charity sector has been severely impacted by the effects of Covid-19. We hope our Community Aid Package will provide relief to some of these organisations at a time of acute stress.”

Read more on the Barclays £100m Covid-19 Community Aid Package here.