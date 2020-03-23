Funding to tackle COVID-19 and its impact

Funds and grants are already being established and made to tackle the impact of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic.

This list features funding to help individuals affected, charities hit by a drop in income, and to support medical research into tackling or ameliorating the virus.

1. Funding for individuals and charities affected by coronavirus

Many community foundations have set up funds to help people in their region:

Northern Ireland Community Foundation opens coronavirus fund for older people (16 March 2020)

We are launching the #coronavirus response & recovery fund for Tyne & Wear and Northumberland to help small local charities and community groups help vulnerable people and recover from impact. Please consider supporting the Fund Community Foundation https://t.co/Czf6ZqhoKd — Community Foundation (@CFTyneWearNland) March 18, 2020

The Cumbria COVID-19 Response Fund has been set up to support charitable groups that are supporting people affected by the virus: https://t.co/zTj02paOEL #COVID19 #coronavirus #funding — Cumbria Foundation (@cumbriacf) March 17, 2020

Today we launch a new fund to urgently raise funds to help #Hertfordshire's voluntary groups providing care & support for elderly & vulnerable people hit by the social and economic impact of the #coronavirus. Please support our appeal if you can: https://t.co/4ZXBPDY0Bh pic.twitter.com/p9SXsCh0wi — Herts CF (@HertsCommunityF) March 19, 2020

KCF's Chief Exec, Josephine McCartney will be on @BBCRadioKent this morning around 9.30 talking about our Coronavirus Emergency Fund that's opening today. We'll keep you posted this morning on the Fund & how to apply.#coronavirusuk #funding #charities #kent #medway — Kent Community Foundation (@KentCommunity) March 23, 2020

Excellent interview from our CEO @tinaloucostello on @bbcmtd! 👏🏽 If you want to support our Coronavirus Resilience Fund then please visit: https://t.co/nwbEyZOtWW pic.twitter.com/66SKansq3o — Heart of England CF (@HoECF) March 19, 2020

CORONAVIRUS: Newly launched response fund receives first £30k donation https://t.co/xv6IpQIw6L — Wiltshire Community Foundation (@WiltsCF) March 20, 2020

Other UK funds

Scottish Government

The Scottish government has announced a £350m fund for councils, charities, businesses and community groups. Of this £45 million will be added to the existing Scottish Welfare Fund which makes community grants and crisis grants to those in immediate need.

In addition £20 million will be allocated to a Third Sector Resilience Fund, £40 million to the Supporting Communities Fund to support the rapidly growing and inspiring community efforts at a local level, a £70m Food Fund and a £50 million Wellbeing Fund which will help charities and others who require additional capacity to work with at-risk people.

National Emergencies Trust coronavirus appeal

The National Emergencies Trust launched an appeal on 18 March to raise funds to help local charities in their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charities will be able to apply for grant aid through their local community foundation, rather than directly to the NET, and grant aid and how to apply will be available from 23 March.

The Big Give’s #DonateYourCommute appeal for the NET

The Big Give’s matched funding campaign is raising funds for the National Emergencies Trust’s coronavirus appeal, and is doubling the first £200,000 donated.

Partnering with the National Emergencies Trust (NET), all donations made through The Big Give’s Covid-19 Emergency Appeal will go to NET’s appeal to be distributed to charitable organisations and community foundations serving those affected by the coronavirus across the country.

The Big Give will double the first £200,000 donated through its crowdfunding website, with matched funding provided by the Reed Foundation and the Reed family.

Julia and Hans Rausing Trust’s £2.5m fund for healthcare charities

The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust is donating £2.5 million pounds to support efforts dealing with the fallout from COVID 19.

The gift is being given to selected charities and organisations that are dealing with the immediate healthcare needs across the UK.

Steve Morgan Foundation’s £1m a week for charities

“We have to make a difference.” Steve Morgan is pledging £1million a week to charities affected by coronavirus. All the details on our home page and click here for the story – https://t.co/uq5eNBvyiR#ChangingLives #SMFEmergencyFund @ThirdSector pic.twitter.com/9DYhE5RDBD — Steve Morgan Foundation (@stevemorganfdn) March 20, 2020

Martin Lewis’ £1m fund

Martin Lewis (the Money Saving Expert) has launched a £1m fund to provide grants to small and local charities who are directly helping with the COVID-19 response. The money is from his own personal charity fund.

His fund is offering grants of £5,000 to £20,000 to small registered charities, or local arms of bigger charities, across the UK who are directly helping with the COVID-19 response in terms of poverty relief. It has a very short application deadline.



John Lewis Partnership’s £1m community support fund

The John Lewis Partnership has announced a £1m community support fund which will be distributed by partners/staff in shops to their locality.

Asda donates £5m to Trussell Trust and FareShare

Supermarket Asda is donating £5 million to its partners FareShare and the Trussell Trust to help the country’s most vulnerable people through COVID-19.

The measures will provide over four million meals to families in poverty impacted by coronavirus as well as giving more than 3,000 charities the ability to access free food over the next three months as they fight to tackle the impacts of Coronavirus in their communities.

The Yapp Trust – for the smallest of charities

We continue to support the smallest of charities (spending less than £40k per year) and we only fund running costs (including rent, utilities and salaries) with grants of up to £9,000 over 3 years. To apply, visit: https://t.co/MgIi29QFsJ — Yapp Charitable Trust (@YappTrust) March 19, 2020

Neighbourly Community Fund

With the support of its partner businesses M&S, Lidl, Aldi, Danone and Coca-Cola European Partners, Neighbourly is offering a series of micro-grants of up to £400, to support good causes that are helping communities affected by the new coronavirus outbreak. Grants will be awarded to existing members of Neighbourly in UK and Ireland whose work will involve supporting members of the community suffering economically, socially or from ill health as a result of the outbreak. This may include, but not be limited to, elderly people, those on low incomes and people at risk of food insecurity. Grants are unrestricted and can go towards food provision, emergency supplies, practical support, running costs, transport and other essentials.

MAD Trust Hardship Fund – Coronavirus COVID-19

The Make A Difference Trust will offer one-off crisis payments to any of its MAD family who have worked in any capacity on West End Bares, West End Christmas, A MAD Drag Night, West End Eurovision or MAD Cabarets.

A small charity itself, it aims to provide small pockets of financial assistance to those who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship due to theatre closures as a direct result of Government advice aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus.

Theatre Support

Support for Theatre Professionals during Coronavirus is a collection of funds and sources of advice or support for those in the theatre industry. Funds are available from institution specific funders and from those that support the wider industry, including the Actors Benevolent Fund, the Royal Theatrical Fund, Actors Childrens’ Trust, Equity Charitable Trust, and the Grand Order of Water Rats.

Greenham Trust’s £250,000 COVID-19 emergency funding

Greenham Trust has put in place £250,000 of emergency funding which is available for local charities and voluntary organisations who are supporting the elderly and vulnerable people through the COVID-19 crisis in West Berkshire and north Hampshire.

Three campaigns from the National Funding Scheme

The National Funding Scheme has launched three campaigns via its DONATE platform to enable people to donate to particular groups of people affected by COVID-19:

Arts Council England

Arts Council England will announce details this week of how it will “refocus” some of its grant-giving to support individual artists and freelance workers who are losing income because of coronavirus.

It has confirmed that its National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs) and Creative People and Places (CPPs) projects would continue to receive funding. It added that funding conditions will “not apply for at least three months with immediate effect”.

Techforce19

Techforce19 is a new £500k fund for technology companies who come up with digital support solutions for people who need to stay at home because of coronavirus.

£500,000 of funding is available for technology companies who come up with digital support solutions for people who need to stay at home because of coronavirus https://t.co/ByN4dkuGK1 — The Entrepreneurs Network (@TenThinkTank) March 23, 2020

Funding for NHS staff

Various NHS hospitals are fundraising to provide grants to their staff as well as for patients in need:

Imperial Health Charity says: “With your support, we’ll provide emergency funds to help hospital staff cope with the extraordinary demands of fighting the virus. At the same time, we’ll come to the aid of those vulnerable patients who face sudden and unexpected financial difficulties as a result of their hospital stay.”

2. International funds

These funds have been set up by international organisations and might cover some UK workers or organisations.

Netflix

Netflix Coronavirus Relief Fund is offering $100m to help members of the creative community who have been left unemployed and without a way to earn an income during the coronavirus crisis. $15 million of the Netflix fund will go to third parties and non-profits that offer emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where there’s a large production base. The company is also working with industry organisations to support relief efforts in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Amazon Relief Fund

The Amazon Relief Fund was “created to help individuals who are facing financial hardship immediately after a natural disaster or an unforeseen personal hardship. The Fund relies primarily on individual donations from individuals and support from Amazon.com Services LLC to fund this program.”

I can’t even process this… Amazon — you know, the one run by the richest man, the one whose sales have shot up during a pandemic — is doing an online fundraiser. Asking all of us to donate to support its warehouse temps & flex drivers hit by Covid.

https://t.co/QWd851eXBk — Stacy Mitchell (@stacyfmitchell) March 20, 2020

Facebook business grants

Facebook is offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in over 30 countries where we operate. “We’ll share more details as they become available” says the company.

This appears likely to be relevant to eligible UK and Irish social enterprises but it is not clear whether Facebook will include charities in this programme.

Other funds are working on an international basis

3. Funds to tackle the coronavirus itself

1. Oxford Vaccine Group

Researchers from the Oxford Vaccine Group and Oxford’s Jenner Institute have identified a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Because Oxford’s COVID-19 research requires unprecedented speed, scope and ambition the University’s Medical Sciences Division is inviting donations.

2. LifeArc’s £10m research fund

UK-based medical research charity LifeArc has created a £10 million fund to support research to accelerate the development and testing of therapeutics that can be rapidly deployed to treat the symptoms of COVID-19.

Other coronavirus fund listings