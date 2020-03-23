Greenham Trust offers £250,000 COVID-19 emergency funding

Greenham Trust has put in place £250,000 of emergency funding which is available for local charities and voluntary organisations who are supporting the elderly and vulnerable people through the COVID-19 crisis in West Berkshire and north Hampshire.

Greenham Trust has also launched a public appeal on its charitable funding platform, The Good Exchange, and pledged to match up to £100,000 of this funding for donations received via the platform. For every £1 raised, Greenham Trust will match £1 to support local charities who require additional help during the pandemic.

The £100,000 fund will go to help those charities and volunteer organisations supporting those most urgently in need including:

Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care

Providing more support for food banks

Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly

Providing financial, employment and debt advice

Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support for those who have for example lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis

Supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation

Other trusts support the fund

Since the Greenham Trust funding was put in place, Sovereign Housing Association has pledged £50,000 locally and £50,000 for the organisation’s wider area, Peter Baker Foundation has committed £25,000 and Berkshire-focused Englefield Charitable Trust £10,000.

Chris Boulton, Chief Executive of Greenham Trust saidL “We are truly grateful for the generosity shown by Sovereign Housing Association, Peter Baker Foundation and Englefield Charitable Trust and we encourage everyone who can donate to our appeal, to do so via The Good Exchange. Any donation, no matter how small, is very much appreciated”.

Michelle Smith, Head of Communities, Sovereign Housing Association, said that they chose to work with the Greenham Trust and Good Exchange because “investing in the existing structures that already hold us together and make us stronger makes perfect sense.”

Berkshire collaboration

Greenham Trust is supporting vulnerable and elderly people by working alongside many local Berkshire organisations including:

West Berkshire Council

Newbury Soup Kitchen

Citizens Advice West Berkshire

Age Concern West Berkshire

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire

Community Furniture Project

Healthwatch West Berkshire.

Applying for a grant

To donate money or apply for a grant visit The Good Exchange.

Greenham Trust Ltd was founded in 1997 to purchase the former Greenham Common Airbase, and to create and manage the new 150-acre Greenham Business Park. The Trust’s principal objective is to use income from commercial property to provide charitable funding for the benefit of the local communities in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.