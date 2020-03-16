CFNI opens coronavirus fund for older people

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) has launched a new emergency fund in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The focus of the fund will be to offer community organisations emergency funding to deal with emerging issues in the community, affecting older people (aged 50 and over), as a result of the continuing threat of coronavirus and the need for self- isolation and potential for further exacerbation of loneliness and isolation of these older people.

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland states that the fund is designed to support community groups working together, particularly in smaller geographical communities. The fund encourages a partnership approach and one application from one lead organisation rather than a number of separate applications.

To be eligible to apply your project must support older people (aged 50 and over) and help to:

• Reduce isolation and vulnerability of older people during any isolation period that may arise as a result of the threat of COVID-19

• Support ongoing needs of older people, to ensure that their well-being is maintained

• Any initiative that will help ensure older people remain connected with the outside world during this time

What the funding is for

Funding will be provided for running costs for organisations to provide such support, including volunteer expenses, staff costs, and transport; providing the organisation is focusing their attention on providing support to both existing, and any potential new beneficiaries.

Small capital costs are eligible, providing the capital item will address the priorities of the Fund, and is linked to keeping the older person connected to the outside world.

Examples include:

• Enabling older people to keep warm by accessing home heating oil or warm clothes.

• Enabling older people to access a nutritious meal by connecting them to services providing groceries, and/or ready made meals.

• Enabling and encouraging older people to use and access technology to keep them connected to the outside world.

• Reaching out to isolated older people by telephone, and befriending if possible.

Applying to the fund

The Fund is open from 9am 16th March 2020 and will remain open on a rolling call basis. Depending on current funding available, and any future funds raised, CFNI may decide to close for applications within a relatively short space of time if they do not have enough funds to meet the demand for support.







