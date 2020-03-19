National Emergencies Trust launches coronavirus appeal

The National Emergencies Trust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities in their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NET launched its coronavirus appeal yesterday (18 March) to raise funds for local charities and grassroots organisations providing support to those affected by the crisis. It will work collaboratively with organisations to ensure the money raised is distributed securely, effectively, and fairly to those organisations and local charities who can do most to help those in need.

Charities will be able to apply for grant aid through their local community foundation, rather than directly to the NET, and grant aid and how to apply will be available from 23 March.

Priority will be given in the first instance to:

Groups that support the ongoing needs of vulnerable people to ensure that their health and wellbeing is maintained

Groups and activities that support vulnerable people self-isolating (the elderly, people with pre-existing medical conditions etc)

Support for foodbanks and organisations working to combat hardship caused by the pandemic including child hunger

Community response coordination

Volunteer costs for new and existing organisations responding to the effect of the pandemic

Additional costs of working remotely and adapting services delivered in the wider community

Additional support as required for emotional support, mental health and bereavement support

The @NatEmergTrust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Find out more 👇https://t.co/aWvQCNUvdD pic.twitter.com/YaftXRtiWW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 18, 2020

There is no current appeal target, and the appeal will last as long as it is considered necessary.

NET launched late last year to act as a domestic version of the Disasters Emergency Fund by collaborating with other charities and bodies to raise and distribute funds as well as deliver support to those affected by domestic emergencies.