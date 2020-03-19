The Big Give asks people to #DonateYourCommute for NET appeal

The Big Give has launched a match funding campaign to raise funds for NET’s coronavirus appeal, and is doubling the first £200,000 donated.

Partnering with the National Emergencies Trust (NET), all donations made through The Big Give’s Covid-19 Emergency Appeal will go to NET’s appeal, which launched yesterday, to be distributed to charitable organisations and community foundations serving those affected by the coronavirus across the country.

The Big Give is calling on the public to #DonateYourCommute, and give the amount they are saving on their daily travel costs if they are now working from home, or whatever they can afford to give.

The Big Give’s Covid-19 Emergency Appeal will double the first £200,000 donated through its crowdfunding website, with matched funding provided by the Reed Foundation and the Reed family.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Alec Reed CBE, founder of The Big Give, said:

“Never in my lifetime has the UK faced a health crisis of this breadth and scale, requiring us all to think and do things differently, rallying around our communities. The coronavirus will have a huge impact on so many families; their lives and businesses alike. “I hope that this match funding appeal will inspire those that are able to give to do so, encouraged by the concept that their donation could be doubled to support the people and communities that have been hit hardest by the virus.”

The Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, Lord Dannatt, said: